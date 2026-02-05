AXA and Deloitte Private Forge Strategic Initiative To Enhance Wealth Planning for HNW Clients

Deliver enhanced wealth-planning capabilities and client experience for HNW individuals

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") is pleased to announce its strategic initiative with Deloitte Private, to elevate its wealth management offerings for high-net-worth (HNW) clients and drive sustainable growth in this premium segment. This initiative brings together AXA's extensive expertise in insurance solutions with Deloitte Private's renowned capabilities in tax planning and wealth advisory, creating a powerful synergy designed to meet the evolving needs of HNW individuals.

From left: Eric Wen, Chief Agency Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau; Jonathan Li, Chief Distribution Officer of AXA Greater China; Allen Wong, Hong Kong Business Managing Partner of Deloitte China; Robin Choi, Deloitte Private Tax Partner, officially launched the strategic initiative during the AXA Agency Annual Kick-Off Conference 2026.

Through this initiative, AXA clients will benefit from AXA's enhanced access to Deloitte's professional expertise, enabling highly personalised and comprehensive advice tailored to complex financial requirements. This initiative reinforces AXA's commitment to delivering a seamless, client-centric experience by integrating holistic wealth management solutions into its service platform.

Jonathan Li, Chief Distribution Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "As a leading insurer, AXA offers a seamless, integrated one-stop solution of products and services tailored for HNW clients. In an increasingly professional wealth management landscape, HNW clients are becoming more aware of wealth planning and succession, and are turning to insurance as a strategic tool to hedge risks and support long-term legacy planning. This strategic initiative with Deloitte Private marks a significant milestone in enhancing our HNW offerings. By combining our insurance expertise with Deloitte's specialised advisory capabilities, we can deliver personalised and comprehensive solutions that address our clients' complex and evolving needs, helping them achieve long-term financial success. This reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing superior service and building enduring relationships, while shaping the next chapter of growth in the HNW segment."

Allen Wong, Hong Kong Business Managing Partner, Deloitte China, said, "The HNW markets have needs that are distinct from the broader market. With Deloitte Private's professional insights into wealth and tax management, insurance financial consultants are better equipped to deliver one stop solutions — from insurance to comprehensive advisory guidance in wealth management, cross-border tax advisory, legacy and succession planning. This approach transforms expertise into tangible business results, strengthens market confidence, and opens new possibilities for growth. Looking ahead, we look forward to working together with AXA to support the HNW segment in preserving wealth and planning for legacy, while reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a leading wealth management hub."

As demand for sophisticated, integrated financial strategies continues to grow among HNW clients, this initiative represents a strategic step forward in AXA's efforts to deliver tailored, innovative wealth solutions. Backed by Deloitte's global network and advisory services to AXA, complemented by legacy planning and other offerings, AXA remains dedicated to leveraging its expertise and strategic alliances to deliver sustainable value and reinforce its leadership position in the HNW market.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

About Deloitte China

Deloitte China provides integrated professional services, with our long-term commitment to be a leading contributor to China's reform, opening-up and economic development. We are a globally connected firm with deep roots locally, owned by our partners in China. With over 20,000 professionals across 31 Chinese cities, we provide our clients with a one-stop shop offering world-leading audit, tax and consulting services.

We serve with integrity, uphold quality and strive to innovate. With our professional excellence, insight across industries, and intelligent technology solutions, we help clients and partners from many sectors seize opportunities, tackle challenges and attain world-class, high-quality development goals.

The Deloitte brand originated in 1845, and its name in Chinese (德勤) denotes integrity, diligence and excellence. Deloitte's global professional network of member firms now spans more than 150 countries and territories. Through our mission to make an impact that matters, we help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, empower talents to be future-ready, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of DTTL. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region.

Deloitte Private is the brand under which member firms and their related entities in the Deloitte organization provide services to privately owned entities and high-net-worth individuals.

This communication contains general information only, and none of DTTL, its global network of member firms or their related entities is, by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services.

No representations, warranties or undertakings (express or implied) are given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this communication.

© 2026.

