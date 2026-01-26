AXA Completes Re-domiciliation to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the re-domiciliation of AXA China Region Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited ("the Company") from Bermuda to Hong Kong, under the re-domiciliation regime introduced by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Effective 26 January 2026 (today), the Company has been renamed to AXA China Region Insurance Company (Hong Kong) Limited.

This milestone demonstrates AXA's ongoing commitment to serving customers in the region, reaffirming Hong Kong's role as a vital financial centre. As one of the first insurers to undertake this initiative, AXA reinforces its long-standing presence and enhances its operational capabilities, positioning itself for sustainable growth and long-term success. Following the completion of the re-domiciliation of the Company in Hong Kong, in the week commencing 2 February 2026, the Company intends on applying to the relevant authorities in Macau for updating its Macau branch name.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "The re-domiciliation underscores our strong confidence in Hong Kong's strategic importance and growth potential, and reflects our unwavering commitment to serving customers with resilience and innovation. Leveraging Hong Kong's robust economy and its role as a regional hub for insurance and risk management, we are confident that AXA's long-term success will continue to advance. Looking ahead, we remain committed to creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and the community, while actively pursuing sustainable growth."

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau