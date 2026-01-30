AXA Introduces Quest by AXA

An Industry Pioneering AI-Powered Advisor Platform

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") today announced the introduction of Quest by AXA ("Quest"), an industry pioneering AI-powered platform that equips financial consultants to deliver clearer, consistent and insight-led financial and insurance guidance to customers. Quest integrates real-time macroeconomic trends, market news, and proprietary research with guidance to elevate the customer advisory journey while strengthening professionalism and trust.

Backed by AXA's proprietary insights, market statistics, and product analytics, Quest by AXA gives financial consultants a smarter, more intuitive way to understand customer needs. The platform enhances the quality of advice by helping consultants provide more personalised and insightful advice. As a result, customers gain deeper understanding, greater confidence, and the ability to make more informed decisions — strengthening long term trust in their protection journey.

Jonathan Li, Chief Distribution Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "Quest by AXA represents a bold step forward in empowering our agency force with professional knowledge and technology to deliver even higher standards of service. By integrating cutting-edge AI technology, real-time macroeconomic insights, industry intelligence, and financial advice into a unified platform, Quest empowers our financial consultants across the entire advisory process. This not only elevates the quality of professional advice but also strengthens customer trust through advice built on data-driven insights. This platform sets a new benchmark for how AXA supports financial consultants and protects customers—today and in the future."

Quest by AXA is part of AXA's broader digital transformation strategy and responsible AI roadmap. It complements the company's existing digital ecosystem, which spans the entire insurance value chain, including digital underwriting, customer management, policy administration and claims processing.

David Ng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Technology such as AI is fundamentally redefining the way we operate, engage, and serve as an insurer. Since launching Secure GPT in 2024 — AXA's secure generative AI platform — we have trained and empowered 95% of our employees to use AI tools safely, responsibly, and compliantly to enhance productivity and decision making. Across AXA, we are already applying AI at scale in areas such as claims management, operational assurance, and customer service to deliver faster, more seamless, and more personalised experiences for our customers. The launch of Quest marks another important milestone in our AI journey, strengthening our ability to innovate with purpose. Looking ahead, we will continue expanding our suite of AI powered digital applications to elevate how we support our customers and the communities we serve."

