AXA and HK Express Launch New Flight Delay Parametric Protection

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) and HK Express Airways (HK Express), with the support of AXA Partners, are pleased to announce the launch of complimentary flight delay parametric protection, eligible to HK Express customers who purchase U-First. This makes HK Express the first airline in Asia to offer parametric delay benefits. Following their exclusive partnership announcement earlier this year, AXA and HK Express have introduced a range of travel protection products to meet the diverse needs of travellers.

From right: KK Ong, Commercial Director, HK Express and Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau

U-First has been providing priority check-in and express boarding, and now includes flight delay protection for eligible to travellers who have purchased U-First at least 48 hours prior to their scheduled departure. Without any prior registration required, the flight details of each eligible traveller will be automatically monitored in real time. If a flight is delayed by 90 minutes or more, travellers will receive a worldwide Airport VIP Lounge Pass (valid for six months) or receive a cash benefit of HKD80 (limited to bookings with first flight departing from Hong Kong).

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "As a trusted partner to our customers, AXA is committed to providing innovative protection solutions through cross-industry collaborations. Building on our partnership with HK Express, we are pleased to further strengthen our collaboration by introducing a new flight delay parametric protection product. This innovative solution features a simple, transparent, and efficient mechanism to meet customer needs. Looking ahead, we will continue to develop diverse protection solutions to comprehensively address our customers' needs and provide a fast and convenient protection experience."

KK Ong, Commercial Director, HK Express, added, "As Hong Kong's only low-cost airline, we don't just provide affordable fares, but also offer customers the flexibility to choose from various value-added products based on their travel needs, enhancing their overall experience, to 'Live More'. Our strengthened collaboration with insurance giant AXA ensures that U-First customers are now protected against flight delays, reducing the hassle of unexpected hold-ups. With our current partnership protection products, including single-trip travel insurance, annual travel insurance, and personal accident insurance, we offer comprehensive coverage to ensure our travellers can enjoy their journeys worry-free and 'Gotta Go' any time!"

Adelane Mecellem, Regional CEO at AXA Partners, said: "We are proud of this new milestone in our collaboration with AXA and HK Express. This partnership showcases AXA Partners' advanced expertise in travel insurance, offering a new innovative solution to improve travellers' experience at every stage of their journey."

Expanding Travel Protection Products to Mainland China and South Korea

Supported by AXA Partners, HK Express is also collaborating with other AXA entities in Asia to provide a comprehensive range of travel insurance solutions, expanding its offerings to different markets gradually. Currently, the coverage includes the Chinese Mainland and South Korea. Travellers in these markets can access insurance offers through HK Express's official WeChat mini-program and designated webpage to purchase single-trip insurance.

"SmartProtect Plus" Personal Accident Insurance

To celebrate the strengthened collaboration, AXA offers HK Express customers an exceptional discount on its personal accident insurance, "SmartProtect Plus". Customers can enjoy a limited-time offer of 50% off the premium for life! With premium as low as HKD183 per year, equivalent to just HKD0.5 per day, this offer is valid until 30 April 2025, limited quotas on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further details about flight delay parametric protection and "SmartProtect Plus" Personal Accident Insurance, please visit the designated webpage.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About AXA Partners

AXA Partners, an international entity forming part of AXA Group, is one of the global leaders in the Assistance, Credit & Lifestyle Protection, and Travel Insurance.

We develop comprehensive integrated solutions within the offerings of our business partners to enhance their customers' experience or sell directly to customers under the AXA brand.

Combining passion and advanced expertise, our 8,500 employees worldwide stand by the customers in their daily lives as well as during unexpected events, with a mission to protect what matters, when it matters. In 2023, AXA Partners posted revenue of €3.3 billion.

About HK Express

HK Express is an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered airline. Operating as one of the world's most punctual and safest airlines, HK Express ranked third globally and first in Asia for on-time arrival performance among low-cost carriers, according to Cirium, a leading aviation analytics firm. It has also received a "7-star safety rating" – the highest honour from airlineratings.com, a renowned independent airline rating review agency worldwide.

As a member of the Cathay Group, HK Express has successfully empowered over 22 million passengers to travel on their own terms since transforming into a low-cost carrier. It is widely trusted and favoured by its customers.

