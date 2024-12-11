AXA and HKBN Deepen Collaboration with Launch of "HKBN SmartTraveller Plus"

Providing comprehensive travel protection for worry-free travelling

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") and Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") have taken their collaboration another step forward by introducing "HKBN SmartTraveller Plus", a travel insurance product designed to provide HKBN customers with protection for worry-free travelling. This launch reinforces the strategic partnership between AXA and HKBN, building upon the successful collaboration on home insurance announced in May this year.

(From left) Dr Denis Yip, President & Group Chief Operating Officer, HKBN, Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, and Elinor Shiu, Chief Executive Officer – Residential Solutions, HKBN.

The new "HKBN SmartTraveller Plus" is designed to meet the needs of families and frequent travelers. The single journey plan offers free coverage for all children[1] insured under the same policy with their parent(s). Applicants for single journey has no upper age limit. With the annual plan, families can save money and simplify policy management by insuring both parents and children under the same policy, making it a perfect solution for travel-loving families. "HKBN SmartTraveller Plus" also offers optional coverage for travel in mainland China. Policyholders with an annual plan policy can benefit from the mainland China hospital deposit guarantee benefit, enabling inpatient treatment at designated mainland China hospital network[2] without requiring upfront deposits[3] in cases of accidental injury or illness while traveling in mainland China.

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with HKBN through a new travel insurance collaboration. This collaboration builds upon our successful home insurance launch in May, marking a significant advancement in our joint efforts. By leveraging HKBN's extensive customer base and distribution network, we aim to generate synergies and enhance the customer experience through more convenient purchasing channels. Our commitment remains steadfast in providing our customers with exceptional protection during their travels."

Dr Denis Yip, President & Group Chief Operating Officer, HKBN, said: "Following our earlier collaboration with AXA to launch a one-stop home insurance service, this deepened partnership reflects HKBN's Infinite-play commitment to cater to an ever-growing spectrum of customer needs, from home broadband and home insurance to OTT entertainment and Global SIM roaming data service. Hongkongers have a deep affinity for travel, and 'HKBN SmartTraveller Plus' offers market-redefining travel protection that aligns perfectly with their shifting needs and interests. We will continue working with AXA to explore opportunities to bring more customised and value-added services for our customers."

For more information about "HKBN SmartTraveller Plus", please visit: https://www.hkbn.net/personal/travelinsurance/en

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the Product Brochure and Policy Wording.

Terms and conditions apply.

Important Notes: The above policy is underwritten by AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited ("AXA"), which is authorised and regulated by the Insurance Authority of the Hong Kong SAR. AXA will be responsible for providing your insurance coverage and handling claims under your policy. Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") (Licence No.: GA1056) is registered in accordance with the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as an insurance agent of AXA for distribution of general insurance products in the Hong Kong SAR. General insurance plans are products of AXA but not HKBN.

[1] Children must be between 30 days and under 18 years old, named in the same policy schedule as their parent(s), and travelling together with their parent(s) for the entire trip; the benefit limits on medical expenses and personal accident for them is lower under this coverage, however there is an option to upgrade if desired. [2] The value-added services are provided by third-party service providers as AXA may designate from time to time. AXA shall not be responsible for any value-added services so provided or any act or failure to act on the part of the third-party service providers. The third-party service providers are solely responsible for all obligations and liabilities relating to such value-added services and all auxiliary services so provided. All matters and disputes are subject to the final decision of AXA and the third-party service providers. [3] Presenting mainland China hospital deposit guarantee card is required. Applicable to annual cover only.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.6 million residential homes and 8,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2024 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. For more information about Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

