AXA and Prosper Health introduce pioneering dedicated cancer case management service in Greater Bay Area[1]

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") announces a partnership with Prosper Health, a member-centric health insurance service provider under New Frontier Group - one of China's leading integrated private healthcare service institutions, to launch premium cross-border medical support services for eligible AXA customers, to further strengthen the medical service network in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The frequency of travel between mainland China and Hong Kong is increasing. As of 2023, approximately 500,000[2] Hong Kong residents regularly stay in Guangdong Province, according to the Census and Statistics Department, leading to a significant rise in the demand for cross-border medical services. Among various health risks, cancer remains the top health threat in Hong Kong, with 35,373 new cases[3] reported in 2022, of which lung cancer and breast cancer rank as the top and second most common types[4], respectively. These factors are making the demand for cross-border cancer medical service increasingly urgent.

AXA remains dedicated to offering customers optimal and convenient health support while continuously strengthening the GBA healthcare ecosystem. Addressing the growing demand for cross-border cancer management, AXA partners with Prosper Health and United Family Hospitals in Shenzhen and Guangzhou (also under New Frontier Group) in the first phase, where eligible AXA customers can access a one-stop "Greater Bay Area Cancer Medical Concierge Service Network" for lung and breast cancer treatment, including cashless arrangement for cross-border cancer treatment and support services by dedicated case managers.

United Family Hospitals in Shenzhen and Guangzhou are designated comprehensive hospitals operating in the GBA and officially included in the Measure of using Hong Kong registered drugs and medical devices used in Hong Kong public hospitals in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (the Measure). The hospitals strictly follow policy requirements, respond to patient needs and introduce drugs and medical equipment registered in Hong Kong and Macau, to provide more comprehensive and effective innovative medical services. Additionally, United Family Hospitals have comprehensive integrated medical capabilities and state-of-the-art equipment. Their medical teams have consistently achieved high scores in JCI certification[5], reflecting their excellence in medical quality, management, and service delivery.

Janet Lee, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Building on our initial collaboration with Prosper Health last year to enhance the 'Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem' in both mainland China and Hong Kong, we are delighted to partner with Prosper Health to further expand the servicing of our individual medical plans within the Greater Bay Area. Through the launch of the market-leading 'Greater Bay Area Cancer Medical Concierge Service ', we aim to combine the strengths of mainland China's and Hong Kong's medical services to provide customers with professional, high-quality, one-stop cancer treatment services in the GBA, ensuring that they receive comprehensive support throughout the entire treatment and recovery process."

Kevin Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Prosper Health, said, "Last year, both parties formally launched comprehensive cooperation focusing on expanding the 'Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem' between mainland China and Hong Kong. This 'Greater Bay Area Cancer Medical Concierge Service Network' further deepens our previous cooperation. In the trend of 'northbound and southbound' bidirectional movement and accelerated integration in the GBA, we are committed to integrating GBA medical resources and empowering cross-border medical journeys for customers from both regions. Meanwhile, we are expanding the boundaries of premium medical services, from professional medical support to personalised service support, providing more comprehensive assistance to customers with specific medical service needs."

Brian Siu, Executive Director, Chief Operation Officers of New Frontier GBA, said, "The establishment of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital in the Greater Bay Area is based on a comprehensive and specialist-integrated approach to protect people's health throughout their entire lives. The hospital's renowned doctors and foreign experts work together with internal specialists to provide multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment. The hospital also offers cross-border consultation and surgery by Hong Kong specialists. Through collaboration with AXA, the hospital will leverage its professional strengths to build a one-stop high-quality cancer treatment experience for cross-border patients and promote medical service in the region."

Kelly Xia, General Manager of Guangzhou United Family Hospital, said, "Over its 16 years since establishment, Guangzhou United Family Hospital has built its reputation through refined management, sophisticated technology, caring service, and comfortable environment. By introducing relevant advanced medical technologies and equipment and gathering top domestic and international medical expert teams, we are committed to providing patients with safe, effective, and convenient comprehensive healthcare services throughout their lifecycle. We are gradually developing into a premium healthcare leader in South China and the GBA."

AXA's Greater Bay Area Cancer Medical Concierge Service Network offers customers a dedicated case manager through Prosper Health for each customer. The teams of case managers is formed by seasoned healthcare professionals with extensive medical insurance expertise. By leveraging the specialised knowledge of medical teams and oncologists from both Hong Kong and mainland China, the dedicated case manager delivers tailored one-on-one services. These include the collection of medical records, assistance in obtaining second medical opinion, scheduling consultations and treatment appointments in mainland China, explanation of treatment plans, and facilitation of insurance pre-approval applications. The comprehensive approach ensures each customer receives the tailored support they require throughout their treatment journey.

In addition, customers can enjoy convenient point-to-point transportation services, including round-trip business vehicles from Hong Kong, Macau, and selected cities in the Greater Bay Area, to designated hospitals in mainland China. This alleviates travel burdens. If necessary, customers can stay at the treatment hospital before and after treatment and receive professional nursing care to ensure adequate rest during treatment period. A dedicated case manager will accompany the customer throughout the treatment process and provide necessary support and companionship.

AXA understands that it would be complex when navigating suitable healthcare. Therefore, AXA developed a trusted AXA Signature Network and cooperated with Prosper Health in last year, to improve cross-border medical service packages for AXA employee benefits insurance customers[6], further expanding medical services to mainland hospital networks to 296 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and 9 GBA cities, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan. This cooperation further demonstrates AXA's continuous efforts to enhance customer health protection. Looking ahead, we will continue to closely monitor market conditions and progressively expand and strengthen the GBA medical network, aiming to provide eligible customers with more dedicated medical services ranging from cancer screening to post-treatment care within the year.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About New Frontier Group

New Frontier Group was founded in 2016 by Mr. Antony Leung, former Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, and Mr. Carl Wu, former Managing Director at Blackstone, with the goal of addressing some of the most pressing healthcare needs today. In the short time since its founding, New Frontier Group has become one of the leading private healthcare service providers in Greater China, offering a comprehensive range of services that span across the entire healthcare continuum.

This includes general and specialty healthcare, rehabilitation care, home care, health insurance services, health technology, and more. Currently, the group operates 32 hospitals with over 9,000 beds, serving 77 cities. It is supported by a dedicated workforce of approximately 12,000 full-time staff, including over 3,000 doctors and more than 2,000 nursing staff. This year, the group expects to exceed 12 million patient visits, with in-patient days totaling 1.9 million. Please visit https://www.new-frontier.com/en/ for more information.

About Prosper Health

Prosper is a member-centric health insurance service provider. Collaborating with leading insurance companies and local medical service providers in China, we offer personalized health management services and insurance solutions to both corporate and individual clients.

We integrate medical care into the entire process of health insurance services. Through our dedicated Personal Care Managers, we understand our clients' unique needs and establish a highly engaging, trustworthy, and long-term personalized service model, from prevention, treatment to rehabilitation; Our medical network spans globally, encompassing both public and private healthcare facilities; Digital tools enhance customers experience and create a first-class health insurance service platform.

About Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital

Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital, situated in Futian District, Shenzhen, is a comprehensive hospital with a construction area of approximately 73,000 square meters. It is only a 10-minute drive from Futian Port (Lok Ma Chau Station in Hong Kong). The hospital adhering to rigorous evidence-based medical practices. It focuses on general practice while integrating high-quality specialty services. The hospital employs doctors and nurses from Hong Kong, renowned physicians from across China, and excellent expatriate doctors to deliver comprehensive care, aiming to provide international medical services to residents of the Greater Bay Area.

The hospital offers 26 departments and specialty services, including general practice, health management, dentistry, internal medicine, and surgery. It is equipped with advanced medical technology, such as Siemens 3.0T MRI and dual-source spiral CT scanners. Regarding medications, thanks to the national drug procurement system, patients can access Hong Kong-equivalent medications at competitive prices under a doctor's evaluation.

Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital prioritizes the patient experience. For Hong Kong clients, the hospital provides bilingual reports (Chinese and English), a 24-hour Hong Kong hotline, and dedicated Cantonese-speaking staff to facilitate appointment bookings and medical consultations.

About Guangzhou United Family Hospital

Guangzhou United Family Hospital is a comprehensive hospital under United Family Healthcare. Located in the core of the Pazhou CBD in Guangzhou, it offers excellent and high - quality medical and health services to patients, thanks to its advantageous geographical location, a top - notch medical team composed of internationally experienced doctors and domestic experts, as well as advanced medical equipment.

Guangzhou United Family Hospital has a total construction area of over 60,000 square meters and more than 100 beds. It offers multidisciplinary professional services in over 60 specialties and sub-specialties, including general practice, internal medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, oncology, and more. Additionally, it provides special services such as general family medicine, family-integrated delivery rooms, and others. The hospital hopes to enhance specialty exchanges in the cross-border medical field between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, and promote the development of medical services and research projects.

