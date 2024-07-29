AXA and Trip.com Strengthen Global Strategic Partnership with the Launch of "Trip.com Travel Smart"

Delivering seamless experience for travellers with one-click purchase in-app or online

HONG KONG, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong & Macau (AXA), and Trip.com, a leading global travel services provider, announced the launch of "Trip.com Travel Smart" ("Travel Smart") for travellers. This launch further strengthens the global strategic partnership between AXA and Trip.com. Travel Smart is an exclusive tailor-made travel insurance product available to Trip.com customers.

Travel Smart offers 3 different plan options: One-way Trip, Round-trip Lite and Round-trip Deluxe. These plans provide comprehensive protection tailored to the varying needs of travellers, including coverage for medical expenses and personal accidents up to HKD 1.5 million, personal liability up to HKD 2 million, baggage, trip delays, and trip cancellations due to adverse weather conditions.

Secure travel protection with "one-click" for a worry-free journey

As part of the global strategic partnership powered by AXA Partners, AXA and Trip.com are committed to providing worry-free travel experiences designated for Trip.com customers, ensuring seamless access to AXA's travel insurance offerings. Through enhanced collaboration and integration of AXA's digital capabilities, customers can effortlessly purchase Travel Smart while booking their flights on Trip.com's website or mobile app. With just one single click, travellers can instantly secure protection and enjoy a hassle-free travel experience during the online purchase process. Alternatively, they can separately purchase Travel Smart for standalone journeys. Trip.com customers will also enjoy the convenience of managing their insurance policies and submitting claims for any covered incidents through AXA's Emma by AXA app.

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "As travel demand continues to rise, it has become clear that insurance is no longer an optional add-on service, but an essential component of a complete package for modern travelers. Through our partnership with Trip.com and access to their global customer network, we are dedicated to prioritising our customers and providing comprehensive insurance protection solutions. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Trip.com, ensuring that our customers can enjoy a seamless travel experience with peace of mind."

Adelane Mecellem, Regional CEO at AXA Partners, said "Our partnership with Trip.com represents a fantastic opportunity to enhance our travel offerings. This collaboration is a significant milestone and symbolises our ongoing commitment to offering the highest level of service and support to our clients. By combining our strengths, we aim to provide unparalleled support and value, ensuring the travel experiences are both seamless and enjoyable. In addition this collaboration will enable us to leverage our collective expertise to offer advances travel products solutions and elevate the service experience for travelers."

Zhe Wang, Vice President, Trip.com, said, "At Trip.com, we are committed to providing a perfect trip and enhancing travel experiences for our customers. Through our partnership with AXA, a renowned global insurance company, we enhance our offerings by integrating a variety of insurance plan options into our one-stop travel platform. The integration ensures that our customers enjoy even greater peace of mind during their travels. Together, we are dedicated to providing top-notch solutions and creating an outstanding customer experience."

Trip.com customers who purchased Travel Smart through standalone journey can earn Trip Coins for enjoying other travel items on Trip.com platform, such as hotels, flights, train tickets and attractions.

For more information about "Trip.com Travel Smart", please click visit Trip.com Insurance standalone journey here.

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the product brochure and policy provision.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About AXA Partners

AXA Partners is an international entity forming part of AXA Group offering a wide range of solutions in assistance services, travel insurance and credit protection & lifestyle.

Our mission is to help our corporate clients enhance the experience of their own clients by co-creating innovative solutions with them. Our 8500 employees are on hand to help and support them anywhere, at any time. In 2023, AXA Partners posted revenue of €3.3 billion.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau