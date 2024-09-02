AXA celebrates 35th anniversary in Macau, presenting a series of engaging events for the public

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong & Macau ("AXA") has been offering integrated solutions across Life, Health, and General Insurance to the public and is committed to being a holistic partner to individuals, businesses and the community. To celebrate AXA Macau's 35th anniversary, AXA has curated a series of celebratory activities to mark this significant milestone with the public.

In June of this year, AXA partnered with the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government to sponsor the "AXA Macau 35th Anniversary Presents: Macau Sports Carnival", marking the commencement of the anniversary celebrations. This initiative underscores AXA's commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging the public to enhance their holistic wellness. The event drew 3,500 citizens, bolstering public interest in sports, and raising awareness of physical and mental health.

Following the first wave of celebration events, AXA collaborated with Luso International Banking Ltd. to launch a subsequent series of celebratory activities aimed at rewarding customers. The celebratory rewards include enhanced benefits for holders of the "AXA Co-branded Credit Card", featuring elevated welcome offers of up to MOP850 and premium payment discounts, providing customers with an enriched consumer experience. The promotion period runs from now until 28th February 2025, with details as follows:

Welcome offers up to MOP850 During the promotion period, new cardholder(s) who successfully apply for and receive approval for the "AXA Co-branded Credit Card" will be awarded an additional MOP500 AXA Premium Coupon. New cardholder(s) who accumulate spending of MOP3,000 within a two-month period will receive a MOP300 spending credit. Cardholder(s) who successfully activate the "ATM function" and enroll in "Auto-pay for Credit Card Payment" will receive a MOP50 spending credit.



Enhanced Insurance Premium Payment Offer: Cardholder(s) who use "AXA Co-branded Credit Card" to settle payments for AXA Macau insurance premiums will earn double bonus points.

Launched in 2019, the "AXA Co-branded Credit Card" offers settlement accounts in MOP, CNY, and HKD, providing a convenient solution for customers to manage their expenses while traveling, thereby reducing currency exchange costs. The card has been well received, particularly among individuals who travel frequently between Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. It provides a MOP500 AXA Premium Coupon and also maintains its original benefits, including a MOP350 cash rebate for new cardholder(s), a 1.5 times bonus points rebate on daily spending, and a waiver of the annual fee for the first two years. Additionally, the card features preferential credit card installment rates, empowering customers to spend with greater freedom and manage their finances with enhanced ease and flexibly.

Other celebration activities - limited-time mobile app games and lucky draws

Furthermore, AXA is set to introduce a WeChat mini-program game titled "AXA Macau's 35th Anniversary - Always Guarding Your Future x MOMEplay" in early November, which will feature a lucky draw. Participants will have the opportunity to win an array of prizes valued at over MOP60,000 by participating in a "checkerboard style" mini-game.

For further details about "AXA Macau's 35th Anniversary - Always Guarding Your Future x MOMEplay" game, please stay tuned to the official AXA Hong Kong WeChat account and the MOMEplay WeChat account.

For further details about the "AXA Co-branded Credit Card", please visit here.

The above information is for reference only. For details on activities, terms and conditions, please refer to the relevant product brochure.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau