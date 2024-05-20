AXA Dreamland, new entertainment and sports landmark title sponsored by AXA, opens today

HONG KONG, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboration with Yiu Wing at GO PARK SAI SHA, bringing diverse new experiences of sports, culture, and leisure to the public, providing a platform for dream pursuers to shine

Photo 1 : AXA Dreamland held a grand opening ceremony today to commemorate the opening of the new iconic entertainment and sport venue. (From left: Daniel Chang, CMO and Partner, Yiu Wing Entertainment Group, Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, Judy Chow, General Manager – Leasing, Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (Sales and Leasing) Agency Limited, and Choi Si Wan, COO of Sunny Side Up Culture Holding Limited)

AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") announced today the grand opening of "AXA Dreamland", an integration of sports, culture and leisure. AXA Dreamland is a new iconic entertainment and sport venue located in "GO PARK SAI SHA", title sponsored by AXA and managed by Yiu Wing Entertainment Group ("Yiu Wing"), which will strive to become a landmark for activities in the New Territories. Leveraging the success of "AXA x WONDERLAND", AXA and Yiu Wing have once again joined forces to promote a shared vision of local entertainment, arts, and sports, helping every dream pursuer to shine on their own stage.

AXA Dreamland is situated within GO PARK SAI SHA at 9 Hoi Ying Road. GO PARK SAI SHA is an integrated sports and commercial complex, part of the Sai Sha mega integrated development project developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"). It is set to become a new landmark that offers sports, entertainment, dining, and leisure experiences. AXA Dreamland occupies the indoor multipurpose stadium of GO PARK SAI SHA, serving as an indoor sports facility and suitable for hosting small to medium-sized music concerts and various sports competitions. The venue can accommodate up to 1,500 people, and its current rental occupancy rate is 80%. Over 50,000 attendees are expected, making AXA Dreamland an ideal gathering spot for local fans of entertainment and sports events.

To commemorate the significant occasion, AXA Dreamland held a grand opening ceremony today, officiated by Ms. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, Mr. Daniel Chang, CMO and Partner, Yiu Wing Entertainment Group, and Ms. Judy Chow, General Manager – Leasing, Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (Sales and Leasing) Agency Limited, laying a solid foundation for the collaboration. Additionally, the opening ceremony featured live performances by renowned local bands RubberBand and Cozy Syndrome, treating the audience to an unforgettable musical experience.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "We are thrilled to further collaborate with Yiu Wing again, to unveil AXA Dreamland, bringing diverse entertainment experiences to our community. Nestled within the indoor multipurpose main venue of GO PARK SAI SHA and complemented by a variety of dining, retails, indoor venue for sports and leisure facilities, we believe it will undoubtedly become a premier hub for local entertainment and sports enthusiasts. This is more than just a venue offering diverse experiences; AXA Dreamland is a platform for everyone to pursue and achieve their dreams, whether they are passionate about music, sports, art, or culture."

Daniel Chang, CMO and Partner, Yiu Wing Entertainment Group, said, "For many years, Yiu Wing has been dedicated to professionally conveying music and joy to audiences, and promoting entertainment and culture to the world! We three parties have come together with the common goal of promoting our local city, guarding and propelling the realization of dreams for performers with aspirations, and hosting various sports, cultural, entertainment, and artistic events. Today's grand opening will become an important milestone. We will not disappoint, as we make the venue an important hub for Hong Kong's cultural arts and sports industries, bringing more exciting and inspiring experiences to the community, and making dreams come true for all dreamers."

Judy Chow, General Manager – Leasing, Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (Sales and Leasing) Agency Limited, said, "GO PARK SAI SHA is part of Sun Hung Kai Properties' mega integrated development project, designed by internationally renowned Zaha Hadid Architects. It serves as a new landmark that seamlessly blends sports, entertainment, dining, and leisure experiences. We are honored to have AXA Dreamland, jointly established by AXA and Yiu Wing, as our anchor tenant at GO PARK SAI SHA. Through this collaboration, we aim to invigorate the local sports and entertainment arts scene, allowing the public to immerse themselves in the unique experiences offered at GO PARK SAI SHA. We congratulate the opening of AXA Dreamland and its establishment as a new hub for local entertainment and sports enthusiasts."

To cater to the public's passion for diverse activities, AXA Dreamland will host a vibrant array of events. Renowned Taiwanese singer SHOU and the trending K-pop group VERIVERY have been invited to perform concerts and fan meetings at the venue in May and June, respectively. Moving forward, in addition to regular concerts and sports competitions, plans are in place to organize art exhibitions, cultural seminars, and dynamic activities, injecting more vibrancy into the city's cultural landscape. These events will gradually become an integral part of the local community's cultural life, worthy of anticipation and active participation from citizens.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About GO PARK SAI SHA

GO PARK SAI SHA is an integrated sports and commercial complex which is part of the Sun Hung Kai Properties' Sai Sha mega development project. Designed by internationally renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, GO PARK Sai Sha is set to become Hong Kong's latest landmark that seamlessly combines sports, entertainment, dining, and leisure offerings. The design of the new attraction harmoninously blends with the surrounding environment, catering to the diverse needs of visitors and guiding them on an inspirational and refreshing journey through the Park, life ! experience at Sai Sha.

About AXA Dreamland

"AXA Dreamland" is situated within GO PARK SAI SHA at 9 Hoi Ying Road, title sponsored by AXA and managed by Yiu Wing Entertainment Group. "AXA Dreamland" occupies the indoor multipurpose stadium of GO PARK SAI SHA, serving as an indoor sports facility and suitable for hosting small to medium-sized music concerts and various sports competitions. The venue can accommodate up to 1,500 people, and its current rental occupancy rate is 80%. Over 50,000 attendees are expected, making AXA Dreamland an ideal gathering spot for local fans of entertainment and sports events.

