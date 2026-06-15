AXA Global Private Launch Gala Successfully Held

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, 2026, AXA Group announced the launch of AXA Global Private, a unified platform designed to serve high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, as well as globally mobile families. The platform provides customers with access to flexible, multi-jurisdictional wealth planning and lifestyle protection solutions, positioning itself as a centralised gateway for those with complex and diverse needs.

(Photo 1)George Stansfield, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AXA Group (Left 1), Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Group (Left 2), Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China and AXA Global Private (Right 2), and Janet Lee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AXA Global Private (Right 1), attended the Launch Gala for AXA Global Private. (Photo 2)During the Launch Gala, Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Group, highlights the launch of AXA Global Private as an important milestone in the development of the Group’s Life & Health strategy in Asia. (Photo 3)Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China and AXA Global Private, shares the vision of AXA Global Private and highlights the promising opportunities in Asia.

To celebrate the successful launch of AXA Global Private, a Launch Gala was held that evening, attended by AXA senior executives including Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Group, George Stansfield, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AXA Group, Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China and AXA Global Private, and Janet Lee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AXA Global Private, who shared the joy and vision of this important milestone.

Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Group, said, "The global wealth landscape is undergoing a massive structural shift, with high-net-worth business growing faster than ever in Asia. It was a natural move for AXA Group to establish AXA Global Private's strategic base in Hong Kong, leveraging its status as the world's largest offshore wealth hub. This is a unified platform specifically designed to meet sophisticated, multi-market needs with bespoke solutions, bringing our proven European expertise to Asia to offer customers direct access to curated wealth solutions and diversified asset allocation, including high-quality European assets."

Sally Wan, CEO of AXA Greater China and AXA Global Private, said, "A new generation of high-net-worth families in Asia are looking for integrated, multi-jurisdictional solutions to protect both their wealth and legacy over the long term. AXA Global Private brings together wealth planning, lifestyle protection, and multi-jurisdictional expertise through our hubs in Hong Kong and Bermuda. Our offering spans life, wealth, and health protection, alongside specialist cover for valuable assets, and we are fully committed to building this into a leading platform across the region."

Additionally, the Group warmly invited world-renowned fashion designer, Professor Jimmy Choo, OBE, to share his insights on success and timeless legacy.

Professor Jimmy Choo, OBE, said, "True success isn't measured by recognition, but by the mastery of your craft and the long-term trust you earn from your customers. It's about dedication, patience, and integrity—building enduring relationships and a legacy that outlasts passing trends. For me, legacy is crafted detail by detail, through perseverance, a relentless commitment to excellence, and an absolute dedication to the people who place their trust in your work."

The launch of AXA Global Private underscores AXA Group's strategic commitment to the high-net-worth segment and its focus on long-term legacy building. Moving forward, the platform will continue to collaborate with business partners to deliver comprehensive wealth and protection solutions, supporting customers through dynamic market environments and fostering sustainable future growth.

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance, with 156,000 employees serving more than 92 million clients in 52 countries. In 2025, revenues amounted to Euro 115.5 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 8.4 billion.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 – Bloomberg: CS FP – Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

About AXA Global Private

AXA Global Private (AGP) is a unified platform dedicated to serving high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and globally mobile families. Backed by AXA's institutional financial stability and global ecosystem, AGP offers bespoke, multi-jurisdictional solutions covering wealth planning, protection, and legacy management. With strategic hubs in Hong Kong and Bermuda, AGP serves as a centralised gateway to meet HNW and UHNW customers' comprehensive protection needs, including life, wealth, health, luxury homes, art collections, kidnap and ransom, and other high-value assets. This holistic approach provides personalised, high-touch solutions designed to safeguard assets and preserve legacies amid the complexity of modern wealth.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA GLOBAL PRIVATE'S WEBSITE:

AXAGLOBALPRIVATE.COM

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Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Chapter 5 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2025, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong & Macau