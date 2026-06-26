AXA Wins 7 Accolades at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2026

Retains Consecutive Insurance Company of the Year Award

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") is proud to announce that it has received 7 accolades at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2026. The recognitions include the prestigious "Insurance Company of the Year" in the General Insurance Sector for the second consecutive year and sixth consecutive win for Savings Insurance awards, reaffirming our industry leadership. In the meantime, AXA has also retained "Employee Benefit (Service)" for the third consecutive year, reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive, accessible, and cost-effective solutions for corporates and their employees.

AXA celebrates remarkable achievement at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2026

These recognitions reflect AXA's dedication to creating value by addressing customers' evolving needs, underpinned by its customer-first core value. The awards span the full breadth of AXA's multi-line offerings across general insurance, wealth management, health insurance and employee benefits, as well as its industry-leading advancements in ESG and sustainability.

In addition, AXA was recognised in both the "Voluntary Health Insurance" and the "High Net Worth Product" categories at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2026. This achievement demonstrates AXA's ongoing strengthen in health insurance and strategic deployment in high-net-worth (HNW) segment, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of diverse customers through comprehensive health insurance, wealth management and multi-generational wealth transfer.

The award details are as follows:

Excellence Awards:

Insurance Company of the Year (General Insurance Sector)

Voluntary Health Insurance (Insurance Sector) - AXA WiseGuard Pro Medical Insurance Plan

Employee Benefit (Service)

ESG Sustainability of the Year (Insurance Sector)

Outstanding Awards:

Saving Plan (Insurance Sector) - WealthAhead II Savings Insurance Series

High Net Worth Product (Insurance Sector) - MaxGoal II

Cross-Border Insurance Services (Mainland & Hong Kong)

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "We are deeply honoured by this recognition from Bloomberg Businessweek. Retaining the "Insurance Company of the Year" title, alongside winning across a diverse array of categories validates our comprehensive market capabilities. Our success in the High-Net-Worth category aligns with our strategic focus on expanding our presence in the premium customer segment in recent years. These accolades inspire us to keep innovating, elevating industry standards, and creating long-term value for our business partners, customers and the communities we serve."

The Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2026, organised by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, is a well-recognised annual award programme in the Asia Pacific financial services industry. Through a rigorous judging process, it recognises distinguished performance across the banking, insurance, and investment securities, IFA and trustee sectors, while promoting higher industry standards and supporting the ongoing development of the region's financial services sector.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 52 markets and serving 92 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong & Macau