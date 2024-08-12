AXA Study: Hong Kong workers buckling under high stress and poor mind health

More than 3 in 4 Hong Kong workers face mind health issues at work, with nearly half taking sick leave

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of the working population in Hong Kong suffers from multiple mental health problems related to work, and disengagement is alarmingly high, according to the latest findings from the AXA Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing 2024 ("the Study").

The annual survey, which assesses mind health[1] and wellbeing globally, paints a concerning picture of Hong Kong's workforce grappling with high stress levels and mind health challenges. A staggering 77% of workers in the city have experienced at least one mind health issue stemming from their jobs. Alarmingly, 82% have contemplated disengaging from work in some capacity as a coping mechanism. These findings clearly demonstrate the prevalence of work-related stress and mind health conditions plaguing employees in Hong Kong, issues that demand urgent attention and action from employers.

Worsening Impact of Burnout and Depression

Almost half (49%) of Hong Kong's workforce reported suffering from burnout, more than double from the previous year (2023: 22%). However, only 16% sought professional help. The study also reports that a significant portion of employees experienced excessive tiredness and energy loss (61%), uncontrollable stress and anxiety (52%), difficulties in concentrating or making decisions (51%), sleep disturbances (49%), and eating disorders (39%).

These mind health challenges have significantly impacted work performance, with nearly half (48%) taking sick leave due to mind health reasons, 41% planning to work from home to avoid engaging with colleagues, and 38% seeking job changes through internal transfers, while another 35% are already planning to leave their jobs.

Enhancing employee retention through mind health benefits and initiatives

The Study also revealed that 53% of the workforce expressed a desire for improved company response after reporting burnout. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (63%) believed that mind health benefits and initiatives are crucial in their decision to stay at their workplace, despite that mind health-related coverage remains limited. This indicates an opportunity for employers to enhance their mind health support and coverage, potentially leading to improved employee retention.

Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits and Wellness Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said "It is concerning to observe that almost every person in the workforce experiences some degree of mental health issues. AXA has long advocated for mental health awareness, and now we are taking the next step – to provide solutions and treatments for individuals to take action. We are actively developing new mental health offerings and services to foster resilience among our customers and individuals in Hong Kong. We believe in the power of partnerships to address this ubiquitous issue, making it a key strategic direction for enhancing our mental health proposition for customers."

Since 2021, when AXA pioneered the first "mind health network" in the Hong Kong market, our commitment to advocating mental health prevention, diagnosis, and treatment has led to the expansion of the mind health ecosystem. From daily online meditation voice-overs to virtual psychology counseling support, our aspiration to provide end-to-end mental health support continues.

