Axis Communications Celebrates Four Decades of Revolutionizing Video Surveillance

Milestone Anniversary Marks 40 Years of Pioneering Security Solutions

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications, the global leader in network video, proudly celebrates four decades of innovation and excellence in the video surveillance industry. Since its founding in 1984, Axis has revolutionised the security landscape, pioneering the shift from analogue to digital surveillance and setting new standards for video surveillance technology.

As Axis celebrates its 40th anniversary, the company reflects on a legacy of innovation that has transformed the security industry. From introducing the world's first network camera to developing cutting-edge analytics and AI-powered solutions, Axis has remained at the forefront of technological advancement with 153 products launched to date, empowering customers with smarter, more efficient security solutions.

"Achieving this milestone highlights our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Over the course of four decades, Axis has strived towards creating a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world, leaving a significant imprint on both the industry and the environment. Customers consistently choose Axis due to our high product quality, which continuously raises the bar within the industry.," commented Jessica Chang, Regional Director at Axis Communications, North Asia.

"And for 40 years, Axis has been empowering our customers with comprehensive support and expertise every step of the way. The support provided by our Technical Services team ensures the smooth deployment and maintenance of our solutions. Our Knowledge Experts stand ready to provide insights and guidance, leveraging years of experience to address your unique challenges. Through our Axis Academy, we equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to maximise the value of our products. From video surveillance to access control and beyond, our breadth of portfolio ensures we have the right solution for every need. At Axis, we're not just selling products; we're providing a holistic support system to help our customers secure their properties and premises," Chang added.

Please contact the local press representative for media inquiries or further information about Axis Communications.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,500 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com .

SOURCE Axis Communications Limited