Bac Ninh's Industrial Boom: KTG Industrial Breaks Ground on New Phase of Yen Phong IIC

BAC NINH, Vietnam, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KTG Industrial officially announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Phase 2 of KTG Industrial Yen Phong IIC in Yen Phong Industrial Park, Bac Ninh. The event witnessed the participation of representatives Bac Ninh Industrial Zones Authority, Mr. Mr. Dang Trong Duc - CEO of KTG Industrial, and other industry professionals from Savills, CBRE, JLL, and various real estate entities.

Groundbreaking Ceremony of KTG Industrial Yen Phong IIC – Phase 2

Phase 1 of the project in Yen Phong IIC was successfully completed and occupied in November 2023. Building on this achievement, KTG Industrial now introduces and initiates Phase 2 to meet the growing market demand.

KTG Industrial Yen Phong IIC is situated in Yen Phong IIC Industrial Park, covering a total area of 15 hectares and being divided into two phases. This phase 2 encompasses 43,000 square meters of construction area, featuring 7 ready-built factories surrounded by modern transportation infrastructure. The location provides connectivity to two major ports and three international airports via four expressways within the key economic zone in the Northern region.

Investors choosing KTG Industrial Yen Phong IIC not only benefit from facilities built and managed to Singaporean standards but also receive comprehensive services from initial consultation to ongoing support throughout the investment process.

Mr. Dang Trong Duc, CEO of KTG Industrial, shared: "Continuously delivering international-standard factory systems to Vietnam's industrial real estate market is KTG Industrial's unwavering commitment. With KTG Industrial Yen Phong IIC - Phase 2, we pledge to offer our customers the best products and services, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region and the country."

Additionally, KTG Industrial Yen Phong IIC has opened its first Experience Hub in Bac Ninh, featuring human-centric decorations to showcase their projects in the Northern area. The hub aims to serve as a dynamic platform for tenants and a welcoming space for potential investors, emphasizes their commitment to excellence, KTG Industrial positions the Experience Hub as a "one-stop-service" destination.

On the same day, KTG Industrial officially inaugurated Experience Hub at Yen Phong IIC. The hub provides amenities such as: meeting rooms, relaxation areas, and exhibition zones for our tenants. This will be the reception point for visitors to KTG Industrial's projects in the North and act as a networking and interaction spot for tenants seeking supply chain partners

KTG Industrial Yen Phong IIC is a collaborative investment project between two corporations: Khai Toan (Vietnam) and Boustead Projects (Singapore). Phase 2 of the project promises trusted factory solutions for more efficient industrial production, meeting the increasing demands of both domestic and international investors, especially small and medium-sized enterprises. The project is expected to be completed and welcome tenants by Q1 2025.

About KTG Industrial:

KTG Industrial Managed by BKIM ('KTG Industrial'), a co-developed brand of KTG and Boustead Projects, stands as a prominent force in Vietnam's industrial real estate sector. With a focus on ready-built factories, warehouses, and built-to-suit factories, KTG Industrial is committed to being the preferred choice for foreign businesses seeking robust and sustainable development opportunities.

