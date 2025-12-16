Banyan Group's Garrya Mu Cang Chai Opens in a National Heritage Site in Northern Vietnam

LAO CAI, Vietnam, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At 1,500 metres above sea level in Vietnam's northern highlands, Garrya Mu Cang Chai opens as the world's largest bamboo-structured wellness resort, Banyan Group's first Garrya property in Vietnam, and the winner of World's Best New Wellness Retreat 2025. Set on 6.5 hectares of terraced mountainside within a protected heritage landscape in Lao Cai Province, the resort offers the rare luxury of experiencing Northern Vietnam's beauty as it was meant to be — serene, authentic and free from commercial footprints. It also sits within a region home to original Hmong communities, whose traditions remain remarkably intact after centuries of near isolation.

The world’s largest bamboo-structured wellness resort brings nature, craft and contemporary wellbeing together. (PRNewsfoto/Garrya Mu Cang Chai)

Architecture shaped by Vietnamese bamboo craft and Hmong heritage

Bamboo defines the resort's architectural identity, reflecting the elegance and ingenuity of Vietnam's traditional bamboo craftsmanship. Light Hmong brocade-inspired motifs honour the cultural heritage of the original Hmong families who have shaped Mu Cang Chai for generations. Across public spaces and dining venues, the resort showcases impressive bamboo architecture that echoes the fluid lines of the terraced rice fields, creating harmony between structure and landscape.

A sanctuary for total wellness

The resort offers 110 rooms, suites and villas, all positioned to capture sweeping views of the Northwestern mountains and terraced fields. At its centre, the 8ELEMENTS Spa delivers a restorative journey guided by Banyan's 8 Pillars of Wellbeing, blending traditional Asian healing techniques, local herbal remedies, and Northern Vietnam's most advanced 13-step hydrotherapy circuit. The ReCharge Gym, framed by panoramic mountain and terrace views, together with movement classes, singing-bowl sessions and barefoot grounding, enriches the wellness experience.

Wellbeing also extends to nourishment: Refresh presents seasonal menus crafted from produce grown using traditional Hmong cultivation techniques, while Charcoal Grill highlights open-fire cooking inspired by mountain life. A poolside bar offers lighter dishes with sweeping views.

Off the beaten path in Lao Cai, Vietnam

Set in one of Lao Cai's most scenic highland landscapes—and just a three-hour scenic drive from Sapa along winding mountain roads—the resort offers an off-the-beaten-path experience that reveals a quieter, more authentic side of the region. Guests can explore through guided treks, craft workshops and storytelling with local Hmong artisans and elders, gaining insight into traditions preserved through generations. Surrounded by protected heritage terrain yet far from commercial crowds, the resort offers rare access to pristine nature and deep cultural connection.

Access the media kit and download images here.

ABOUT GARRYA MU CANG CHAI

Garrya is a contemporary wellbeing brand by Banyan Group, offering minimalist, restorative stays. Garrya Mu Cang Chai, opened in 2025, is the brand's first Vietnam property and the world's largest bamboo-structured resort, blending Vietnamese craft, Hmong heritage and regenerative hospitality in Lao Cai's National Heritage Landscape.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group is a global hospitality company focused on wellbeing and responsible stewardship, operating 100 hotels across 15 countries under 10 distinctive brands.

SOURCE Garrya Mu Cang Chai