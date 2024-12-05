Bayingol, Xinjiang: The First Photovoltaic Energy Storage Grid Inspection "Tower-Based" Drone of Xinjiang Power Grid is Officially Put into Operation

BAZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, a drone from State Grid Bazhou Power Supply Company, after completing its inspection of electrical equipment, gently landed at the nest located atop Tower No. 30 of the Baling-I Line 220kV transmission tower in Bayingol. This marks the official operation of Xinjiang Power Grid's first photovoltaic energy storage grid inspection "tower-based" drone.

The photovoltaic energy storage grid inspection "tower-based" nest serves as a dedicated station for the inspection drone, offering one-stop, full-process, and all-encompassing services. Upon completing its inspection duties, the drone autonomously returns to the nest for recharging and data transmission. This system significantly enhances operational efficiency, achieving nearly ten times the effectiveness of traditional manual inspections.

Conventional fixed drone nests are limited by power supply constraints, typically installed in power substations and connected to the grid. As a result, they cannot meet the inspection demands of all transmission lines. In contrast, the photovoltaic energy storage "tower-based" nest fully utilizes Xinjiang's abundant sunlight by employing a "photovoltaic + energy storage" system to power the nest. During sunny days, the photovoltaic system directly powers the nest, while excess energy is stored in the energy storage equipment. In the evening or during periods of insufficient sunlight, the energy storage system releases the stored energy, ensuring the nest operates continuously, improving both its stability and reliability.

Operation and maintenance personnel can monitor the real-time performance of the photovoltaic system and the charging and discharging conditions of the nest's batteries via an intelligent management platform, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the tower-based nest.

Moving forward, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Company plans to use the first photovoltaic energy storage grid inspection "tower-based" drone nest in Bayingol as a pilot project. This will accelerate construction and pave the way for the creation of a smart inspection demonstration area in southern Xinjiang.

SOURCE State Grid Bazhou Power Supply Company