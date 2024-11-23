Enhancing Cold-Resistance Capabilities of Power Transmission Lines in the Taklamakan Desert

BAZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve the reliability of the power supply through transmission lines in the Taklamakan Desert, on November 14th, technicians from State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.'s Bazhou Power Supply Company carried out live maintenance work to replace insulators on the 220-kV Taqie Line.

The 220-kV Taqie Line originates at the Tazhong Substation and terminates at the Qiemo End Substation, covering a total distance of 248 kilometers with 677 transmission towers. Spanning the expansive Taklamakan Desert, this line operates in a complex and harsh environment. It acts as a vital electrical artery, delivering power from Bazhou's main grid to the Qiemo area, thus providing essential support for the economic development and the daily lives of diverse communities in Qiemo County.

With the arrival of winter, the substantial day-night temperature differences, coupled with snowfall, can easily lead to line icing and flashovers. To ensure the safety and efficiency of the maintenance activities, the Transmission Operation and Inspection Center carefully planned the initiative. They developed a comprehensive maintenance schedule and established on-site safety protocols. The designated team of live-line workers was tasked with replacing the insulators on the 220-kV Taqie Line, with meticulous arrangements made for personnel, tools, and materials.

The replacement of the insulators on the 220-kV Taqie Line began on October 23rd and is expected to conclude on December 14th. This extensive operation involves over 30 live-line workers and includes the replacement of 150 poles, totaling 450 insulators.

Looking ahead, the State Grid Bazhou Power Supply Company plans to further intensify comprehensive management of the more vulnerable segments of the power transmission infrastructure, based on grid operational conditions. The company is fully committed to preparing for peak winter demands and enhancing the overall health of the grid infrastructure.

