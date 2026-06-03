BDx Data Centers Secures Indonesia's Largest Data Center Power Commitment at 1.2 GW, Strengthening Strategic Partnership with PLN Across National AI Infrastructure Platform

Landmark 788 MVA allocation for CGK4 Jatiluhur, major capacity energization at CGK3A South Jakarta, and strategic grid expansion at CGK5 Suryacipta position BDx Indonesia as the nation's largest operator-neutral AI and digital infrastructure platform

SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BDx Data Centers (BDx) announced a series of transformative power milestones achieved in a strategic partnership with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN), significantly expanding Indonesia's AI and hyperscale infrastructure capacity.

These milestones include:

Securing 788 MVA of contracted grid power for BDx's flagship CGK4 AI Campus in Jatiluhur, West Java

Successfully energizing CGK3A in Cilandak, South Jakarta, with a substantial power capacity expansion to ~60 MVA

Advancing high-voltage grid infrastructure at CGK5 in Suryacipta, West Java, with up to 385 MVA of secured power capacity.

Together, these developments bring BDx Indonesia's total secured power portfolio to 1.2 GW - representing the single largest power commitment secured by any data center operator in Indonesia. This milestone reinforces BDx's leadership in building Indonesia's sovereign AI, cloud, and digital economy infrastructure, while deepening its long-term strategic relationship with PLN.

Agus Hartono Wijaya, CEO of BDx Indonesia said "Reliable and scalable power is foundational to Indonesia's AI and digital infrastructure development. PLN's professionalism and execution have been critical in enabling the expansion of our capacity across Jakarta and West Java. This collaboration supports the build‑out of resilient, AI‑ready infrastructure that can meet long‑term demand from enterprise, hyperscale, and sovereign workloads."

Adi Priyanto, Director Retail & Commerce of PLN said "PLN remains committed to supporting strategic digital industries through reliable and scalable power infrastructure. Our collaboration with BDx reflects PLN's role in enabling Indonesia's AI and digital economy to grow in a resilient and sustainable manner."

"Indonesia's accelerating demand for AI and digital services requires close coordination between infrastructure providers and the national power ecosystem," said Martindar Jalu Respati, Senior Manager, Commercial & Customer Management, PLN West Java Distribution Main Unit. "PLN is proud to support the development of large-scale, high-reliability digital infrastructure that strengthens Indonesia's competitiveness as a regional technology and AI hub."

BDx's Indonesia portfolio represents the most advanced AI infrastructure ecosystem in Southeast Asia. CGK4, Indonesia's first NVIDIA DGX-Ready-certified campus, delivering up to 650 MW of renewable-aligned capacity — already supporting H100-class GPU deployments for AI training and sovereign cloud workloads. CGK3 brings liquid-cooled, high-density compute to Jakarta, purpose-built for next-generation AI platforms including NVIDIA GB200. CGK5, at 300 MW, extends BDx's hyperscale footprint and, together with CGK4, CK5, anchors Indonesia's sovereign AI digital infrastructure.

SOURCE BDx Data Centers (BDx)