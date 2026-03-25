BDx Data Centers, Singapore's ITE to Train Students for AI Data Center Jobs

First of its kind MoU in Singapore and Southeast Asia looks to infuse Singapore's digital economy with skilled technical talent to take on critical data center and AI roles.

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and BDx Data Centers (BDx) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a future‑ready talent pipeline for Singapore's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure sector.

The MoU covers all three ITE colleges and will provide students with hands-on training at BDx's AI-ready SIN1 facility, which also hosts a quantum computing test bed, creating structured pathways to employment in one of Asia's fastest-growing technology sectors.

The initiative directly supports Singapore's Green Data Centre Roadmap and Smart Nation objectives by addressing the rising demand for skilled professionals to operate the critical digital infrastructure powering AI, financial systems, and essential services across all sectors. The collaboration ensures ITE students gain the competencies needed to maintain Singapore's resilient, high-performance digital backbone.

"Data centers are the backbone of the AI revolution," said Mayank Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of BDx Data Centers. "By building a pipeline of skilled local talent with ITE, we are reinforcing Singapore's resilience and long-term leadership in AI and digital infrastructure. Our students will gain the practical competencies needed to support mission-critical operations that power everything from financial services to emerging AI applications."

Mr Peter Lam, CEO of ITE, said "We are pleased to partner with BDx, whose strong commitment to developing local talent aligns closely with our mission of building a skilled, future‑ready technical workforce. Through this collaboration, ITE will work with BDx to embed real‑world data centre operational scenarios into our teaching modules, ensuring our students graduate with practical, job‑ready competencies that meet the sector's rapidly evolving technical demands."

According to the Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association (APDCA), Singapore's data center sector currently supports 7,000 high-value jobs—a figure projected to nearly triple by 2030, with economic contributions growing 8.9-fold over the same period. As Singapore's data center industry expands to meet surging demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure, the collaboration addresses a critical need for locally trained technical talent.

About Institute of Technical Education (ITE)

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) was established as a post-secondary institution in 1992, under the Ministry of Education. ITE is a principal provider of career and technical education and a key developer of national skills certification and standards, skilling Singapore for the future economy. It offers three key programmes: (1) Pre-Employment Training for youths after secondary education, (2) Continuing Education and Training for adult learners, and (3) Workplace Learning and Work-Study Programmes with employers. Under its 'One ITE System, Three Colleges' Governance Model, ITE has three Colleges - ITE College Central, ITE College East and ITE College West. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.ite.edu.sg.

About BDx Data Centers

BDx Data Centers is a leading cloud- and carrier-neutral provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions for enterprises and hyperscalers across Asia's fast-growing markets. Operating 18 ultra-modern facilities with 750 MW of capacity in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and China, BDx delivers secure, scalable, and sustainable solutions to accelerate digital transformation. Backed by global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, managing over $50 billion in assets, BDx combines cutting-edge infrastructure with renewable resources to empower businesses in a connected world. For more information, visit www.bdxworld.com.

SOURCE BDx Data Centers (BDx)