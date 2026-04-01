BDx Secures US$320 Million Loan to Accelerate AI-Ready Data Center Infrastructure in Asia

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BDx Data Centers today announced the successful close of a US$320 million loan facility, marking a major milestone in the company's commitment to building world-class digital infrastructure across Asia. Led by Bank Permata, BCA, and KB Bank, the transaction underscores the strong confidence financial partners have placed in BDx's long-term strategy and its execution capabilities.

The facility will support several strategic initiatives, including the further development of CGK3, BDx's AI-focused data center campus in Jakarta's emerging central business district which went live in Sep 2025. Purpose-built to meet the rapidly growing demand for high-density compute infrastructure, CGK3 is among the first liquid-cooled campuses in Jakarta, which is designed to support the most advanced and power-intensive AI workloads being adopted by enterprises and hyperscalers.

In addition, the loan proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt on more favourable terms and to fund investments to increase the high-voltage grid capacity at BDx's Jatiluhur (CGK4) and Suryacipta (CGK5) campuses to 1.2 GVA. These campuses are being developed to cater to the increasing demand from US and regional hyperscaler and AI customers. Indonesia represents one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic digital growth markets, and BDx's investments in energy-efficient facilities designed for long-term resilience and sustainable growth are aligned with the region's accelerating AI and cloud adoption.

"This financing represents a strong vote of confidence in BDx's vision and our role in enabling the next generation of digital and AI-driven growth in Asia," said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx Data Centers. "By investing in AI-optimized liquid-cooling infrastructure, high-voltage power platforms, and scalable campuses, we are developing the next generation of infrastructure for 'AI Factories' with ultra-high-density GPU workloads."

BDx extends its sincere appreciation to the Mandated Lead Arrangers — Bank Permata, BCA, and KB Bank — for their continued partnership and unwavering support. Their trust and collaboration underpin BDx's growth and its ability to deliver highly reliable, scalable, and energy-efficient facilities as AI adoption accelerates across the region.

About BDx Data Centers

BDx Data Centers is a leading owner and operator of data centers in Asia, with a strong focus on high-power-density facilities supporting AI, cloud computing, and enterprise workloads in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan region. BDx has an operating and contracted portfolio of 18 data centers and 50 edge sites, with a development pipeline of 2 powered land parcels offering over 1.2 GVA of grid capacity—making it one of the most significant data center platforms in Asia. Backed by global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, which manages over $60 billion in assets, BDx combines cutting-edge infrastructure with renewable resources to empower businesses in a connected world.

For more information, visit www.bdxworld.com.

SOURCE BDx Data Centers (BDx)