Grab the air shipping vouchers every day at 12PM! The new AI shopping assistant is now available to power smarter living

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taobao Malaysia today announced the highly anticipated return of its 618 Mid-Year Sale, one of the platform's largest annual campaigns on par with the Double Eleven Day. Running from 21 May to 21 June 2026 on the Taobao app, the month-long shopping event will bring together attractive promotional deals, improved air shipping with delivery to key cities in as fast as five days, and new AI-powered features designed to enhance the overall shopping experience for Malaysian consumers.

Beat Rising Living Costs: Taobao 618 Mid-Year Sale Sparks Smarter Spending Trend

Amid shifting global conditions and rising cost of living, along with the implementation of work-from-home policies, Malaysian consumers are increasingly adopting more rational and intentional spending habits. Rather than impulse buying during mega sales, consumers are now prioritising their purchases that deliver real value and improve their quality of life.

From home essentials that elevate the feel of a living space, kitchen tools that boost efficiency, comfortable athleisure wear, to compact office equipment that enhances focus, outdoor gear perfect for weekend getaways, and lifestyle items that support everyday wellbeing, consumers are no longer driven solely by what is "cheap", but by what offers true value. They are also thinking more deeply about what choices genuinely improve their quality of life.

For this year's campaign, Taobao Malaysia has curated a selection of trending stores and top-rated products, identified based on strong sales performance and positive reviews across both Malaysia and China. This aims to give consumers greater confidence in their purchase decisions while helping them discover quality products more easily.

"Malaysian consumers are not lacking in promotional campaigns, what they seek are trustworthy choices that genuinely suit their needs. Taobao understands that Malaysian users place great importance on product quality, seller reliability and user reviews. That is why for this mid-year sale, we have specially curated a selection of highly rated, practical, and aesthetically appealing stores and products, with the aim of helping users to shop with confidence and feel that every purchase is worthwhile. At the same time, we are integrating AI capabilities into the shopping experience, enabling users to discover more. Our goal is to deliver a better shopping experience, one that helps users quickly find what suits their needs while uncovering unexpected finds among millions of products," said Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia.

In response to evolving lifestyle needs driven by hybrid work arrangements and rising living costs, Malaysian consumers' needs surrounding home environments and fashion have also shifted. For home and living, there is growing demand for comfortable work-from-home setups, including ergonomic chairs, multifunctional furniture and coffee corners. In fashion and styling, as public transport commuting and hybrid work arrangements become a mainstream lifestyle, Malaysian consumers are placing greater emphasis on versatility in clothing, such as the increasingly popular "clean fit" urban casual trend, are gaining traction.

Throughout the campaign, Malaysians can enjoy platform-wide promotions up to 15% off, alongside new user perks of up to RM60, which include exclusive as low as RM1 deals on selected items, and claim first and second order shipping vouchers.

Key promotions of the 618 Mid-Year Sale campaign during 21 May to 21 June include, on first come first served basis:

Taobao is increasing its investment in shipping subsidies, with users able to claim a RMB12 air shipping voucher with no minimum spend daily at 12pm. Deliveries to key cities via air shipping can arrive in as fast as five days.

Users can enjoy free shipping when shopping through the RMB119 shopping channel, with the option to upgrade to air shipping with an additional cost.

Users can also enjoy an instant RM68 discount with a minimum spend of RM340, or an instant RM30 discount with a minimum spend of RM300 on selected dates including 21 May, 30 May, 31 May, 18 June and 21 June.

can also enjoy an instant RM68 discount with a minimum spend of RM340, or an instant RM30 discount with a minimum spend of RM300 on selected dates including 21 May, 30 May, 31 May, 18 June and 21 June. RM8 transaction fee waiver up for grabs.

Users can also enjoy RM15 off with a minimum spend of RM150 using code TB618WOW

In addition, Taobao Malaysia has partnered with RHB Bank to offer RM35 off with a minimum spend of RM250 when shoppers pay with RHB cards 10 to 20 June. Cardholders can also participate in a Spend and Win contest running from 21 May to 21 June, where the top cumulative spenders will stand a chance to win one of two 2D1N (2-day, 1-night) stays at Park Hyatt worth over RM1,950, with views of Merdeka 118.

Pioneering a More Intelligent Shopping Experience with AI

Looking ahead, Taobao is also redefining the online shopping experience through the integration of Alibaba Group's Qwen AI into the platform. Currently, the new AI features are being progressively rolled out to Malaysian users on the Taobao app's Chinese-language interface. The new AI shopping assistant allows users to complete their entire shopping journey, from product discovery and comparison to checkout and after-sales support.

Among its standout features is "AI Try-On", which enables users to upload a photo of themselves and visualise how clothing items would look and fit with realistic detail. The tool also provides personalised styling recommendations based on users' preferences, shopping cart, and browsing behaviour, offering a more intuitive and tailored experience.

By combining compelling promotions, faster fulfilment and forward-looking AI capabilities, Taobao's 618 Mid-Year Sale reinforces its position as a key gateway for Malaysian consumers seeking both value and variety in cross-border e-commerce.

For full details on the 618 campaign and updates, follow Taobao Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit the app.

About Taobao Malaysia

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE Taobao Malaysia