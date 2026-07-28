Behind the Stream: How CHZZK's Top Streamers Brought the Final Home from New York

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Handongsuk went live from the stands of the 2026 World Football Championship final in New York, more than a hundred thousand fans back in Korea were right there with him — every roar, every heartbeat, in real time.

Handongsuk is one of the biggest football voices on CHZZK, Korea's number-one live streaming platform. Together with fellow creator Samsik, he made the trip from Seoul to New York as the "New York Expedition," carrying the atmosphere of the sport's biggest stage directly to a Korean audience that increasingly experiences live sports not through a broadcast network, but through the creators they follow.

It's the same convergence story playing out across the world this summer — old media and new media no longer competing, but merging into a single live experience — and in Asia, it runs through CHZZK.

The technical backbone was TVU Networks. From Central Park to the packed stadium concourse, the entire on-site production was carried on a TVU One Backpack, transmitting broadcast-grade live video straight to CHZZK over the public internet.

Delivering stable, ultra-low-latency video from inside one of the most congested network environments on Earth — a sold-out stadium with tens of thousands of phones fighting for signal — is one of the hardest challenges in live production. TVU's proprietary ISX transmission protocol solved it, intelligently bonding multiple cellular connections to hold picture quality and latency steady even as network conditions shifted moment to moment.

The result was a seamless, immersive stream: two creators walking fans through the sights, sounds, and electric energy of the final, with no truck, no fixed uplink, and no compromise — just a single backpack and the platform's millions of viewers.

For CHZZK, it's proof that a digital-native platform can put fans at the center of the world's biggest sporting moments. For TVU, it's the same technology trusted by traditional broadcasters in over 100 countries, now powering the creators redefining how a generation watches live sports.

The final has always been the world's biggest stage. This summer, that stage belonged to the streamers — and TVU brought it home.

TVU Networks is a global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, powering broadcast, streaming, and remote production for news, sports, and entertainment across 100+ countries. Learn more at tvunetworks.com.

SOURCE TVU Networks