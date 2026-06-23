TVU's Multi-Solution Approach Powers Live Coverage of South Korea's 2026 Local Elections

An integrated acquisition, transmission, and distribution pipeline delivered seamless real-time coverage nationwide

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, 2026, South Korea held its 9th local elections, with more than 44 million voters nationwide casting ballots—one of the country's largest national elections in recent years. To support real-time media coverage of this major political event, TVU Networks deployed a fully integrated, three-part solution—TVU One live broadcast backpacks, the TVU Anywhere mobile broadcasting app, and the TVU Grid IP routing and distribution system—forming a complete technical pipeline spanning on-site acquisition, mobile transmission, and multi-point distribution.

On election day, more than 200 TVU One backpacks were in active use across the country, from Seoul to Jeju Island, covering polling stations, vote-counting centers, and the campaign headquarters of each party's candidates. Of these, 50 units were supplied through TVU's rental fleet, with the remainder drawn from broadcasters' own inventories—a clear reflection of how widely TVU One has been adopted by South Korea's media organizations. Built on next-generation ISX multi-network bonding technology, TVU One can aggregate up to 12 simultaneous network connections, while its adaptive algorithm dynamically reallocates bandwidth across links. Combined with intelligent HEVC encoding and FEC error correction, it maintained stable, low-latency, high-bandwidth transmission even in the congested network conditions around polling and counting sites.

To cover dispersed polling locations and on-the-street interviews, frontline reporters were equipped with mobile devices running the TVU Anywhere app, which aggregates cellular and WiFi signals to turn an ordinary smartphone into a professional broadcasting terminal. Its dual-camera mode allowed reporters to use a phone's front and rear cameras simultaneously, presenting both the reporter and the interviewee in picture-in-picture or split-screen views and adding richer visual dimension to the coverage.

All field signals were transmitted in real time to each broadcaster's Seoul studio center, where—after live switching and graphics packaging—the final program was distributed via TVU Grid to stations nationwide and to overseas partner media, achieving ultra-low-latency synchronized delivery without relying on traditional satellite or dedicated fiber links. TVU has supported live coverage of South Korea's national elections many times; with this proven product combination once again deployed in the field, TVU continues to provide reliable technical assurance for media organizations covering major news events.

SOURCE TVU Networks