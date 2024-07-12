Best music show of the year - Come to 17sing to vote for the best band

TAIPEI, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 7th, Taiwan's first band talent show - "Let's Listen to the Band", co-created by 17sing and EBC, officially premiered. This program is the most excited music variety show this summer. It brings 32 of Taiwan underground bands. They will compete with each other with music on this stage and fight for the glory . As an exclusive online voting platform, 17sing APP will launch exclusive activities for the program, calling on people of Taiwan to vote for new stars of Taiwanese bands.Please tune in to EBC Channel 32 at 8pm every Sunday to feel the show brought by Taiwan's bands!

"Let's Listen to the Band" invited four famous musicians as the "Boss of band". They are: Harlem Yu, known as the "music naughty boy" and a legend in the music industry; Howe Chen, who just won the 35th Golden Melody Award for Best Album Producer; Waa Wei, who is a singer-songwriter, actor, host, and has won numerous awards; Luantan Ascent, a rock musician and Taiwanese three-gold Grand Slam artist. In addition, the show will also invite many well-known singers from different genres as "flying guests". The guests that have been announced so far include: "Hip Hop Era 2" champion - Aquaman, rap pop group - nineoneone,etc.Together they will witness, guide and assist the band in their live performances. Let us look forward to their wonderful performance!

In the first episode, the band's battle was particularly fierce and passionate. Popular bands such as Papun band, Shallow Levée, hue, etc. have all performed their hit songs, and have won the invitations of leader team;"Championship candidates" I mean us,who has been shortlisted for the Golden Melody Award, etc. also successfully advanced to next game; the Taiwanese folk and religious band Zhen Yue Tang has a very distinctive way of image: their facial makeup uses traditional culture to blend the style of music, and they invite gods to come on stage during the performance, bringing a sense of excited to the scene; Hoganband, lead singer's work in the remix competition was popularly recommended by the Grammys. In order to invite them to the team, the team leader even made nonsensical jokes like "I know your relatives" ;GAO XIAO GAO is loved by team leader, and Luantan Ascent even said: "Taiwan needs a girl band that can stand on the Little Arena." In addition, the first episode also has many outstanding performances by new generation bands. Please pay more attention to this summer's most popular music variety show "Let's Listen to the Band"!

As one of the biggest partners, 17sing also launched an exclusive voting event - "let's listen to the band on 17sing". This event is divided into three ranks. The first is the long-term popularity rank. Through this voting list, people can vote for "Best Band", "Best Vocalist", "Best Performer", etc. The second rank is the resurrection. In the middle stages of the show, the bands that have been unfortunately eliminated will come to this rank.Your votes will be used as a reference for resurrecting the band to back to the show; the third one is the final rank, which predicts who will be the champion among the top six bands. The votes on the final list will also affect the results. All in all, every vote you cast in 17sing may change the fate of the band. At the same time, as long as you participate in the activity, you will have the opportunity to get rewards, including signed photos of the four "Boss of band" and gift bags, etc. Hurry up and download 17sing APP to support your favorite band!

In addition, 17sing has also launched an activity for ticket.Fans have the opportunity to watch the recording offline and get up close to their favorite stars and bands; 17sing will also invite bands from the show to the 17sing live room from time to time to talk and share, and feel the passionate charm of the online band live together. This summer, let's go to 17sing to listen to the band and spend an unforgettable summer with 17sing!

SOURCE 17Sing APP