Beyond the Fuxian Consensus: Thai scholar urges people-to-people ties as the key to Thailand-Cambodia reconciliation

"Certain bilateral issues have been overly politicized by some media and politicians, sometimes turning into tools for political gain. This has complicated the situation. But I believe both the public and governments understand that ties must eventually improve, because we are neighbors who cannot move away," said Narut Charoonsri, Associate Professor at Chiang Mai University, in an interview with China Report ASEAN on the sidelines of a China-Cambodia-Thailand Track II dialogue held in Beijing on February 10.

Hosted by the China Foreign Affairs University, the dialogue aimed to provide intellectual support for the peace process in the aftermath of recent border tensions. Dr. Narut attended the meeting as a Thai academic representative.

Fuxian Consensus Faces Recognition Gap

Referring to the five-point consensus reached at Fuxian Lake in late 2025, Narut called it an important starting point for dialogue. Foreign ministers from both Cambodia and Thailand praised China's constructive role in easing tensions and facilitating dialogue. However, Narut pointed out that the consensus has received little attention in Thai society.

"I searched both Thai and English sources but found almost no mention of the Fuxian Consensus," he said. "I was quite surprised. It suggests the agreement has not yet gained recognition in Thailand."

Narut offered insights from within Thai society.

"I teach courses on politics in the Mekong sub-region and often talk with Thai students and government officials," he said. "Many people believe Thailand has to pick a side between China and the United States. If the government moves closer to China, public opinion often splits. People tend to become either strongly supportive or strongly opposed." Promoting the Consensus is difficult in this climate. "If someone supports the Consensus and is seen as pro-China, people may say they're biased. But if we reject it, we could miss an opportunity for peace."

Furthermore, the 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia includes the principle of non-interference, which may shape public perceptions of China's involvement. "If China promotes this consensus, some people may question whether it conflicts with our long-standing commitment to non-interference," he added.

As a regional power and key investor in both countries, China has played a constructive role by building dialogue platforms. But its intentions may still be questioned. "People might ask why it is China. If China can get involved, then why not Japan or the United States?" he said. That is why China needs to approach its involvement carefully.

China's Role in Regional Stability

Despite challenges in public perception, Narut believes China still has a crucial role to play. What matters is the manner in which that role is exercised.

"China has significant regional influence and plays a key role in helping manage conflicts," he said. "The Thai-Cambodian border tensions have disrupted supply chains and cross-border trade, affecting economic growth across the region, including China."

Narut suggests that when promoting regional dialogue, China should place greater emphasis on creating platforms and opportunities for talks, rather than focusing heavily on specific concepts or labels. "What really matters is what China does, not just the ideas it promotes," he said.

Grassroots Ties and Trust-Building in Focus

During discussions at the Track II dialogue, Narut observed that many experts emphasized people-to-people exchanges and long-term approaches to peace. "Participants paid close attention to communities directly affected by the conflict, which reflects a bottom-up perspective," he said. He particularly supported discussions on revising textbooks, improving mutual understanding, and addressing disinformation.

"If we don't change how we see each other, it will be very difficult to manage diplomatic ties in the future," Narut said. "Thailand calls itself the Land of Smiles. That spirit should also guide how we treat our neighbors." Narut also observed that economic cooperation received comparatively less attention during the dialogue, even though it remains essential for both Thailand and Cambodia.

Looking ahead, Narut expressed hope that economic and diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia will both see meaningful recovery and growth. He suggested leveraging existing mechanisms such as Thailand's Neighboring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency to strengthen infrastructure support for Cambodia and promote regional production integration.

Narut also stressed the importance of academic exchanges. "They are a source of inspiration and momentum for improving bilateral ties," he said. Beyond government-level engagement, Narut highlighted the role of long-standing cultural links and people-to-people connections as the deeper foundation for lasting peace.

"We are neighbors. Sooner or later, we will find a way to resolve our differences," Narut concluded. "But we need patience along the way."

