Track II Diplomacy in Action: Scholars Forge Pathways for Cambodia-Thailand Peace

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A release from China Report ASEAN:

On February 10, China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU) convened a China-Cambodia-Thailand Track II dialogue in Beijing. Experts from the three countries exchanged views on the ongoing peace process following the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand. The dialogue aimed to provide intellectual support for the implementation of the Fuxian consensus and the restoration of relations between Cambodia and Thailand. Wang Shiting, secretary of the CPC CFAU Committee, and Gao Fei, president of CFAU, attended the event.

Late last year, tensions flared up again along the Cambodia-Thailand border. On December 28-29, 2025, the foreign ministers and heads of military departments from China, Cambodia and Thailand held a meeting at Fuxian Lake in Yunnan, China, where they reached a five-point consensus on consolidating the ceasefire and restoring relations between Cambodia and Thailand.

However, putting the consensus into action still faces hurdles, as mutual understanding and trust between Cambodia and Thailand remain fragile. Against this backdrop, CFAU launched the Track II dialogue, gathering experts from think tanks and universities to explore issues from various fields, including conflict resolution, international relations, international law, and military security.

Sun Jisheng, Vice President of CFAU in charge of Asian regional cooperation, outlined three main objectives for the dialogue in an interview with China Report ASEAN: First, to promote regional peace by advancing the implementation of political consensus through concrete actions. Second, to leverage the informal and flexible nature of Track II diplomacy to foster mutual understanding, clarify positions, and build trust among all parties. And third, to pool academic insights to provide intellectual support for the implementation of the consensus.

Sun noted that the dialogue went beyond the immediate concern of consolidating the ceasefire and delved into the foundational dimensions of lasting peace, namely education, media, people-to-people exchanges, and the livelihoods of border communities. "These often-overlooked areas are vital to the social foundation of bilateral ties," she said. "Lasting peace depends on genuine mutual understanding and trust between peoples."

Experts agreed that despite a temporary de-escalation of tensions along the Cambodia-Thailand border, the situation remains fragile, with stability still dependent on political restraint and external institutional support. Self-sustaining peace has yet to take hold. They identified multiple interrelated challenges, including unresolved historical territorial disputes, legal differences, weak ceasefire mechanisms, political cycles, and the impact of nationalism and disinformation.

Several concrete recommendations were proposed during the meeting. These included gradually resuming bilateral exchanges at all levels, restoring diplomatic communication channels, leveraging mechanisms such as the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation to facilitate dialogue, and strengthening joint efforts to combat cross-border crimes, particularly telecom and online fraud, in order to safeguard public safety and regional interests. Cambodian and Thai scholars commended China's constructive role in promoting dialogue and reconciliation among neighboring countries and expressed hope that China would continue to provide substantive assistance in consolidating the ceasefire, supporting humanitarian efforts, and restoring livelihoods in border areas.

As a specialized diplomatic institution, according to Sun, CFAU has long been committed to Asian regional studies. It serves as China's national coordinator for both the Network of East Asian Think Tanks and the China-ASEAN Think Tank Network. With an extensive academic cooperation network across the region, the university possesses the institutional authority and practical experience necessary to facilitate Track II dialogues. Drawing on its long-standing scholarly networks and established working mechanisms, CFAU successfully brought together experts from all three countries for this dialogue.

Looking ahead, CFAU will continue to deepen academic and cultural exchanges with think tanks from other countries. It plans to carry out joint research in key areas such as infrastructure, development cooperation, artificial intelligence, and public health to support practical cooperation. The university will strengthen international communication by working with relevant institutions to shape regional public opinion and promote the consensus that peace and security underpin Asia's development. These initiatives aim to cultivate a constructive public climate for enduring peace and shared prosperity in the region.

The dialogue marked the first dedicated Track II initiative by a Chinese institution focused on advancing Cambodia-Thailand relations. Scholars called for institutionalizing such exchanges to provide sustained intellectual contributions and realistic pathways toward peace.

SOURCE China Report ASEAN