HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 18th IAI Design Award 2025 have officially been announced. Biel Crystal's brand mascot, "Masterino," stood out among numerous entries through multiple rounds of evaluation, earning a Top Honor at the IAI Global Design Award. The accolade recognizes its unique creative concept, cutting-edge visual design, and profound cultural depth.

The Prestigious IAI Global Design Award

Biel Crystal Brand Mascot “Masterino” Wins Top Honor at the 18th IAI Global Design Award (PRNewsfoto/BIEL Crystal)

The IAI Global Design Award is one of the most influential and highly regarded international design competitions. Initiated and hosted by the Asia Pacific Designers Federation (APDF) in 2006, this comprehensive global design event is guided by the principle of "redefining the value of design, defining the form of the future." Following over a decade of strategic evolution, it has grown into a prestigious platform covering the full spectrum of design fields, including architecture, interiors, products, visual communication, and conceptual design, earning it the reputation of the "Oscar of the design world."

Biel Crystal's Award-Winning Mascot, "Masterino"

Masterino, the brand mascot of Biel Crystal Holdings Limited, was designed and launched in 2025. Its design blends traditional Chinese philosophical wisdom with modern aesthetics. Modeled after a lion, Masterino features a round, full-shaped head that resembles a Chinese gold ingot in profile. A green scarf, symbolizing "courage and breakthrough," is tied around its neck, while a gemstone embedded at the tip of its tail can change color to reflect its emotions, representing the rigor and innovative spirit of manufacturing engineers. In the vision of Biel Crystal's visual designers, Masterino is a curious technical engineer who perfectly embodies the spirit of craftsmanship.

Looking Ahead

Biel Crystal Holding Limited is one of the world's largest cover glass manufacturers and a long-term core supplier for major mobile phone brands such as Apple and Samsung. We are deeply honored by this achievement and will continue to promote this lovable and approachable brand mascot, breaking down public stereotypes about manufacturing enterprises and fostering closer communication and interaction with the community.

SOURCE BIEL Crystal