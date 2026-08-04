BingX Appoints Kevin Lee as Chief Strategy Officer to Accelerate its Multi-Asset, User-Centric Vision

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Lee as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this role, Kevin will lead the company's long-term strategy across platform development, business growth, and ecosystem expansion, helping align innovation with evolving market opportunities and user needs.

The appointment comes as BingX continues to expand beyond crypto-native trading toward a unified multi-asset trading platform that enables users to discover market-moving opportunities, access a broader range of assets, and act on them with greater speed through an intelligent trading experience. As investor behavior evolves and global markets become increasingly interconnected, BingX is focused on building a platform that connects opportunities across digital assets and traditional financial markets.

Kevin brings more than 20 years of experience spanning institutional finance, electronic markets, financial technology, and digital assets. Since entering the digital asset industry in 2013, he has held senior leadership roles at leading digital asset companies, helping drive business growth, institutional adoption, and market development. Prior to that, Kevin held roles at JPMorgan Chase, Macquarie Group, and BNP Paribas, specializing in electronic trading, market structure, algorithmic execution, and financial technology across the Asia-Pacific region.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Kevin will lead BingX's long-term strategic direction across platform innovation, business growth, and ecosystem development. He will drive initiatives that connect market trends, user behavior, and product innovation, helping users discover and access what's moving across global markets while advancing BingX's intelligent multi-asset trading experience.

"The next era of trading will be defined not only by access to more asset classes, but by how seamlessly users can discover and access opportunities across them," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "As digital assets and traditional finance continue to converge, users expect an intelligent platform where they can discover, access and stay connected to what's moving. BingX is building exactly that, and I'm excited to help shape the next generation of trading experiences for users worldwide."

Kevin's appointment reflects BingX's long-term commitment to building a platform that evolves alongside global markets and user behavior. By combining broader market access, intelligent technology, and a user-first approach, BingX is creating a trading ecosystem that helps users discover market-moving opportunities, access diverse markets, and act with confidence through one unified platform.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX