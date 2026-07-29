BingX Strengthens Market Confidence with Dedicated Trust Center

Dedicated Trust Center brings together BingX's Proof of Reserves, $150 million Shield Fund, internationally certified security standards, and eight-year track record of operations.

PANAMA CITY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, has launched its dedicated Trust Center exhibiting the platform's security framework, asset transparency, and long-term operational milestones. The initiative reflects BingX's continued investment in building a resilient platform trusted by more than 40 million users worldwide.

As trust and transparency become increasingly important across the broader industry, BingX continues to strengthen the foundations that support its long-term growth. Over the past eight years, BingX has focused on building trust through consistent operations, transparent asset protection, robust risk management, and a user-first approach.

"Trust is not established overnight, but earned through consistent transparency, reliable operations, and an unwavering commitment to users," said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson of BingX. "Every milestone, from Proof of Reserves and global compliance to strategic partnerships and product innovation, reflects our commitment to building a platform users can rely on for the long term."

Building Trust Through Transparency and Security

The platform's trust framework includes 100% Proof of Reserves through monthly Merkle Tree snapshots. According to the latest reserve report on July 15, 2026, BingX maintains a BTC reserve ratio of 142.82%, an ETH reserve ratio of 126.48%, a USDT reserve ratio of 131.83%, and a USDC reserve ratio of 124.41%, demonstrating full backing of user assets.

BingX further strengthens user protection through a US$150 million Shield Fund, together with multi-layer asset protection, multi-signature authorization, tiered cold, warm and hot wallet architecture, real-time risk monitoring and 24/7 global customer support.

The platform has also achieved internationally recognized PCI DSS 4.0.1 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, validating its controls across information protection, risk management, operational resilience, and incident response. Regular third-party security assessments further reinforce BingX's commitment to maintaining a secure trading environment.

Expanding Presence Through Compliance and Innovation

Alongside its security framework, BingX continues to expand its global footprint through regulatory progress and product innovation.

The company has advanced its presence in Europe, where BingX EU has submitted an application for authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider on MiCAR, reinforcing its commitment to compliant growth.

BingX is also continuing its evolution into a leading multi-asset trading platform. Through BingX TradFi, eligible users can access traditional financial markets—including stocks, commodities, forex and indices—alongside cryptocurrencies, with products available subject to regional regulations and eligibility requirements.

Trusted by Global Partnerships

BingX's long-term commitment to trust extends beyond its platform through partnerships with globally recognized organizations, reinforcing its credibility and strengthening its presence across international markets.

Its partnership with Chelsea Football Club has continued to grow over the past two years, evolving from Official Sleeve Partner to Official Training Wear Partner and featuring global initiatives such as the "Trained on Greatness" campaign. In 2026, BingX also renewed the partnership, extending a collaboration founded on shared values of discipline, excellence, and continuous improvement.

In 2026, BingX also became Scuderia Ferrari HP's first-ever crypto exchange partner. The multi-year partnership brings together two global brands built around performance, innovation, and delivering unique experiences to users around the world.

Responsibility Beyond Trading

BingX believes trust is built not only through technology and security, but also through meaningful contributions to society.

Supported by a $10 million BingX Charity Fund, the company has contributed to humanitarian relief, education, environmental sustainability, and community development initiatives since 2022. Recent initiatives include a year-long partnership with Save the Children supporting vulnerable children in Bosnia and Herzegovina, disaster relief efforts across Asia, support for communities affected by the 2025 fires in Hong Kong and ongoing educational and environmental programs worldwide.

Through BingX Charity, the company translates its global reach into tangible support for people, communities, and environmental causes worldwide.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX