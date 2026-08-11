PANAMA CITY, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, on Aug. 10, 2026 announced the launch of BingX Contract-for-Difference (CFD), expanding its offering across traditional financial markets and giving eligible users access to multiple asset classes through a single account.

BingX Expands Multi-Asset Trading with New Contract-for-Difference Offering (PRNewsfoto/BingX)

The launch reflects the growing demand for broader market access as traders increasingly look beyond individual asset classes to respond to changing market conditions. BingX CFD allows eligible users to trade on the price movements of underlying assets without owning or taking delivery of them. Positions are settled based on the difference between their opening and closing prices.

Through a single BingX account, eligible users can access CFD markets across precious metals, stock indices, foreign exchange, and commodities. The offering provides crypto traders with access to traditional markets while supporting features such as leverage, long and short positions, and compatibility with the MT5 ecosystem.

Key features of BingX CFD include:

Difference-Based Settlement: Trade price movements without taking physical ownership or delivery of the underlying assets.

Flexible Positioning: Take long or short positions to respond to changing market conditions.

Leverage: Use margin-based trading to manage larger positions relative to initial capital.

MT5 Ecosystem Support: Access tools and functionality designed to support a range of trading approaches within the MT5 ecosystem.

Unified Trading Experience: Manage crypto assets and traditional-market CFD products within the BingX ecosystem, reducing the need to move between multiple platforms.

"Markets increasingly move across asset classes, and traders need the flexibility to respond as those opportunities emerge," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "BingX CFD expands the offering by bringing traditional-market exposure into the same ecosystem as crypto, giving eligible users more ways to engage with what's moving across global markets. As we continue building our multi-asset trading experience, we remain focused on providing broader access alongside transparency, responsible trading, and effective risk management."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX