BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the success of its latest Launchpool project featuring PiggyPiggy (PGC). Concluding on November 12, the launchpool attracted substantial participation, offering an impressive reward pool of 8 million PGC tokens. Additionally, PGC will be listed on the same day, accompanied by a substantial prize pool. This initiative underscores BingX's dedication to creating rewarding opportunities for both new and experienced users, reinforcing its commitment to providing exciting offerings in the crypto market.

BingX Launchpool Debuts PiggyPiggy (PGC) and Starts Spot Listing with Exciting Prize Pool

The PGC Launchpool featured three diverse staking pools, designed to cater to a wide range of users. The USDT Novice Pool, tailored for newcomers, offered an attractive APR, while two additional pools with one denominated in USDT and the other in BTC, were open to all users. These flexible staking options were crafted to maximize returns and engage a broader audience in the growing digital asset ecosystem. PiggyPiggy on the BingX Launchpool saw enthusiastic user engagement, with a substantial total pledge amount, showcasing the growing interest in staking opportunities on BingX.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, commented on this listing: "The inclusion of PiggyPiggy (PGC) in our Launchpool highlights our dedication to providing high-value opportunities for our users. The strong response we received demonstrates the trust and confidence our community has in BingX. We are committed to expanding these rewarding projects, ensuring that our users can continue to benefit from innovative financial products."

BingX has also launched the PGC spot listing, offering its users additional opportunities to earn rewards. By depositing and trading PGC, users can participate in exclusive prize pools to win PGC tokens. Additionally, they can stake their PGC with a flexible 7-day staking period and competitive APY, along with the option for early redemption. These initiatives reinforce BingX's dedication to delivering value and creating an engaging trading experience. As the platform grows, BingX remains committed to enhancing user experience and expanding its portfolio of rewarding, user-centric products.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

