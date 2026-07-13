BIT Brokerage Launches U.S. Equity Short Selling, Paving the Way for Upcoming Options Rollout

GELEPHU MINDFULNESS CITY, Bhutan, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent launch of its margin trading feature, BIT (formerly Matrixport) today announced the official rollout of its U.S. equity short selling feature. The milestone closes a critical loop in the brokerage's long-short trading capabilities, equipping investors with sophisticated tools to hedge risk and navigate volatile market conditions, meanwhile laying a robust infrastructural foundation for our upcoming options trading.

Commenting on the upgrade, Elio Cui, Head of BIT Brokerage, stated: "With the launch of short selling, BIT Brokerage has become one of the very few trading platforms in the industry to simultaneously support margin trading, short selling, and options within U.S. equity framework. From the very beginning, our product roadmap has been built around a comprehensive, institutional-grade toolkit. Within a single account, users can seamlessly integrate long and short strategies alongside risk hedging, navigating different market cycles with greater capital efficiency."

As it rounds out its U.S. brokerage suite, BIT Brokerage reminds investors that short selling involves market risk and is subject to factors including market volatility, stock borrowing costs, and fluctuating borrow rates. The platform will dynamically adjust its shortable stock list based on market liquidity and internal risk parameters, providing investors with access to eligible U.S. equity short selling opportunities within a robust framework.

To mark the launch, BIT Brokerage is offering limited-time "$0 stock borrowing costs" on eligible shortable stocks. Terms and conditions apply. For details, please check BIT U.S. Equities on X: https://x.com/BITStocks_EN/status/2076543825213005994?s=20

About BIT Brokerage

BIT Brokerage is dedicated to providing global investors with a secure and efficient one-stop U.S. stock investment service. With zero-commission U.S. stock trading and a low-cost fee structure at its core, the platform covers over 10,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and innovatively supports near-instant stablecoin (USDT/USDC) deposits and withdrawals alongside traditional USD wire transfer. This allows users to transfer funds seamlessly without relying solely on traditional banking channels, while providing access to shareholder rights, including dividends and voting privileges.

BIT Brokerage is part of the BIT Group. Founded in 2019, BIT is a premier global digital asset financial services group bridging traditional finance and digital markets. BIT manages over US$6 billion in assets under custody and management, driving a monthly trading volume exceeding US$7 billion (as of Q4 2025).

SOURCE BIT