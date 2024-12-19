BLACKHAWK NETWORK (BHN) PARTNERS WITH ROBLOX TO LAUNCH DIGITAL GIFT CARDS IN INDONESIA

JAKARTA, Indonesia , Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) has partnered with Roblox, a virtual platform with millions of immersive experiences for people to enjoy together, to launch a range of digital gift cards in Indonesia, opening up opportunities for fans of Roblox to connect with family, friends and a global community.

The Roblox digital gift cards are available through gaming sites including Tokopedia, Lapakgaming, Bukalapak, PaysGift, Codashop, Blibli, GOC and UniPin in denominations of 100,000 rupiah, 200,000 rupiah or 500,000 rupiah.

Roblox Gift Cards, whether purchased on web and computer, or in-store, now include up to 25% more Robux.

BHN and Roblox are also looking to add physical gift cards by the end of the year, that will be available through a range of retailers, in store and online.

Roblox is available across a range of devices including mobile, PC, tablet and VR devices enabling players to interact with each other within an experience in real time through any compatible device.

Roblox gift cards enable users to purchase Robux, the platform's virtual currency, which is used to acquire digital items and accessories in specific virtual experiences or in the Roblox Marketplace. Gift cards can also be redeemed for a monthly subscription service, Roblox Premium, which adds a fixed amount of Robux to a user's account each month as well as additional benefits such as exclusive items and discounts.

BHN Regional Head, Matt Howe said: "Roblox is a leader in its category bringing together millions of people across the globe to connect, play and learn in an immersive environment. Our partnership to launch Roblox gift cards in Indonesia will make the game even more accessible to fans and open it up to new players to help build an even bigger community of interactive users."

With more than 88.9 million daily active users globally, Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive experiences. Every day, people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences on Roblox.

About Blackhawk Network

Today, through BHN's single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world's largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, egifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN's network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

SOURCE Blackhawk Network (BHN)