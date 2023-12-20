BLACKHAWK NETWORK (BHN) TRAILBLAZER AWARDED FOR PAYMENTS INNOVATION

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhawk Network (BHN) Singapore-based Regional Vice President, Business Development, Judy Li has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the global payments industry winning the ASEAN 2023 Women in Payments Award for Innovation.

The prestigious award is presented to an outstanding woman in the payments sector who has promoted payments innovation through creativity, vision, and perseverance.

Founder and CEO of Women in Payments, a global association for women professionals in the payments and fintech industry. Kristy Duncan said, "Ms Li, a highly deserving recipient of the award, showcased commitment, creativity, and innovation, contributing significantly to advancing the payments industry forward."

"We are dedicated to empowering women in what is still a largely male-dominated arena and Judy is an exemplary payments professional who has led fintech innovation across the region. Through her work, she has delivered creative solutions that offer growth platforms for businesses with a seamless customer experience," Ms Duncan said.

Ms Li's significant recent achievements include launching a successful multi-brand retailer card and platform in Indonesia that revolutionised gifting and self-use culture, introducing a P2P gifting solution for the airline industry, and implementing ScanIt across the region.

ScanIt is an an innovative solution that seamlessly integrates physical and digital payments allowing consumers to initiate transactions in-store using their phones, select items to purchase, and complete the transaction by presenting a barcode on their phones at the retail store.

BHN CEO and President Talbott Roche said Ms Li's award underscores her strategic vision, unique perspective and ability to drive meaningful advancements in the retail, fintech and branded payments industries.

"Judy's recognition as the Women in Payments Award winner for Innovation is a testament to her forward-thinking acumen and commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the payments industry," said Roche. "Her foresight into identifying a need and space for creative, fresh products and services has not only benefitted the industry, but also consumers as the end users. In addition to her achievements that deliver effective solutions for businesses and their customers, Judy is an exceptional leader, trailblazer and a mentor not only within our own business, but across the payments industry," she said.

Ms Li has collaborated widely with e-wallet start-ups and forged partnerships with top retail chains across APAC for BHN while also initiating live commerce activities on platforms like YouTube Shopping and TikTok with significant success.

BHN is the leader in global branded payment technologies. We strengthen relationships between brands and their customers, employees, and partners by transforming transactions into connections. BHN's portfolio includes Gift Card & eGift products, promotions and distribution that grow revenue faster; Rewards & Incentives that build loyalty and acquisition and are integrated into today's leading platforms; and Payments that enable businesses and customers to access and disburse funds in convenient and innovative ways. BHN's network spans across the globe with over 400,000 consumer touchpoints. For more information about ScanIt and other leading payments innovations visit blackhawknetwork.com/au-en/asia-pacific-australia.

About Women in Payments

Women in Payments is a global organization of ambitious women from across the payments and fintech industry united by a shared vision: gender parity. Founded in 2012, our growing worldwide community is driven to help level the playing field for women at all levels across our industry. We offer unique mentorship, networking and educational opportunities to women from the payments and fintech industry who want to excel professionally and personally. Our goal is to connect, inspire and champion women in our community – as speakers, nominees, participants, mentors and mentees.

The Women In Payments Awards is an annual program celebrating and honouring the achievements of talented women in the payments and fintech industry around the globe. For more information visit womeninpayments.org/.

