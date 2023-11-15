BLACKHAWK NETWORK JAPAN PARTNERS WITH ROBLOX TO LAUNCH ROBLOX DIGITAL GIFT CARDS FOR JAPANESE USERS

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhawk Network (BHN®), a leading branded payments provider, has announced that it has partnered with Roblox, a global immersive platform for communication and connection, to offer Japanese yen (JPY) digital gift cards on its gift card site - www.Roblox.com/giftcards . Consumers throughout Japan can now purchase digital Roblox Gift Cards.

The platform's seamless operation will enable Roblox to further expand its appeal with Japanese consumers and grow its global community of over 65.5 million daily active users (as of June 2023).

Digital Roblox Gift Cards are redeemed for Robux, the platform's virtual currency, which is used to purchase digital items and accessories for an enhanced and more personalised experience. Gift cards can also be redeemed for a monthly subscription product, Roblox Premium, which unlocks access to premium-only items and special discounts in the Roblox Avatar Marketplace.

"Using this platform ensures confidence that Roblox users in Japan will have a seamless and secure experience purchasing digital gift cards across a range of devices, including mobile, PC, and tablet. Roblox is a platform for extraordinary creativity and social connection, and the new digital Roblox Gift Cards will offer Japanese consumers even greater customer satisfaction," said Matt Howe, BHN's Regional Head for APAC and EMEA.

With the addition of the Japanese yen, Roblox is now able to offer its global community six popular gift card currency options (USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, AUD, and JPY) to purchase from on www.roblox.com/giftcards .

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network (BHN) is the leader in global branded payment technologies. We strengthen relationships between brands and their customers, employees, and partners by transforming transactions into connections. BHN's portfolio includes: Gift Card & eGift products, promotions and distribution that grow revenue faster; Rewards & Incentives that build loyalty and acquisition and are integrated into today's leading platforms; and Payments that enable businesses and customers to access and disburse funds in convenient and innovative ways. BHN's network spans across the globe with over 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

