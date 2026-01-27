Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Signs Strategic MoU with Majees Technical Services in Oman, Marking Entry into the Sultanate and Strengthening GCC Expansion

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, a Singapore headquartered sustainability and circular economy company, has achieved a major milestone in its Middle East growth strategy with the signing of a representative agreement and strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Majees Technical Services LLC, Oman. The collaboration coincided with Blue Planet's active participation at the World Future Energy Summit 2026, held from 13 to 15 January 2026 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The agreement formally marks Blue Planet's entry into Oman and establishes a long term partnership to jointly pursue opportunities across integrated waste management, landfill mining and remediation, tank cleaning, resource recovery, biogas solutions, and waste to value infrastructure. While the initial focus will remain on Oman, the partnership is structured to enable future expansion across other GCC markets. The collaboration brings together Blue Planet's technology driven, IP based environmental solutions with Majees' strong regional execution capabilities, institutional relationships, and deep local presence.

This partnership represents a significant step in Blue Planet's strategy to deliver execution ready, locally anchored sustainability solutions aligned with national priorities across the region, including landfill diversion, circular economy adoption, and climate resilience goals.

Blue Planet's participation at the World Future Energy Summit 2026 further reinforced its growing role in shaping regional and global conversations on circular economy implementation, climate aligned infrastructure, and large scale legacy waste remediation. Recognised as one of the world's leading sustainability platforms, the Summit convenes policymakers, government authorities, infrastructure developers, technology providers, and investors to accelerate practical solutions for the energy transition and environmental sustainability.

As part of the Circular Economy Conference at the Summit, Blue Planet led a dedicated industry workshop on landfill mining and landfill remediation, hosted by Tadweer and attended by leading sector experts. The session highlighted structured remediation approaches, emissions reduction pathways, resource recovery potential, and sustainable land reuse, supported by global case studies and implementation frameworks.

During the Summit, Blue Planet engaged extensively with government bodies, municipal authorities, infrastructure developers, and waste management stakeholders, exploring how circular economy principles can be translated into scalable and bankable projects that deliver measurable environmental and economic impact.

Commenting on the milestone, Prashant Singh, Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, said:

"The signing of this MoU with Majees Technical Services marks an important milestone in Blue Planet's GCC journey. Strong regional partnerships are essential to delivering execution ready and locally relevant environmental solutions at scale. The World Future Energy Summit provides a powerful platform to bring policymakers, industry leaders, and practitioners together around shared sustainability priorities and to move from ambition to implementation. Through this collaboration, we are well positioned to contribute meaningfully to the region's circular economy and climate objectives with solutions that create long term value."

Blue Planet continues to expand its portfolio of technology enabled environmental services, with a strong focus on landfill reclamation, waste valorisation, recycling, and bio energy solutions. Through strategic partnerships and participation in leading global sustainability forums, the company remains committed to advancing practical pathways toward resource efficiency and Zero Waste to Landfill outcomes across the GCC and beyond.

About Blue Planet Environmental Solutions

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions is a Singapore-headquartered sustainability company pioneering regional impact through technology-driven, IP-based, end-to-end waste management and circular economy solutions. Operating across Southeast Asia, India, the UK, New Zealand, and the Middle East, Blue Planet's capabilities span landfill mining and remediation, hazardous and e-waste recycling, biogas and bio-energy solutions, and resource recovery. The company's mission is to create scalable circular ecosystems that extract higher value from waste, reduce environmental footprints, and enable a resource-efficient economy, advancing its vision of Zero Waste to Landfill.

www.blueplanet.asia

About Majees Technical Services LLC

Majees is a leading Oman based EPC Company offering turnkey solutions across oil and gas, energy, fire, security, and telecom, as well as flare systems manufacturing.

www.majeestech.com

