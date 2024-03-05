Blue Planet Further Expands Focus on Waste Management Business Transformation with Recycle Force Acquisition

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. (Blue Planet®) a leading global pioneer in sustainable waste management solutions has announced the strategic acquisition of Recycle Force Limited (RFL) a waste management company based in UK. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Blue Planet's mission to revolutionize the waste management landscape worldwide.

Leading the way to a greener tomorrow

Recycle Force is a UK-based waste management company established in 2004. It offers comprehensive waste collection and processing services across various commercial sectors. Recycle Force operates a specialist fleet and an advanced Materials Recycling Facility, capable of processing 100,000 tonnes of recyclables annually. As a Zero Landfill company, Recycle Force maximizes recycling rates and minimizes waste sent to landfill, contributing directly to sustainability. Transparent reporting with tailored solutions ensures high service levels and customer satisfaction across sectors such as automotive, construction, education, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and technology.

Rob Kirk CEO RFL is very enthusiastic about this partnership and stated, "Our integration with Blue Planet marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable waste management. Together we will enhance our capabilities and drive innovation in electronic waste recycling."

Madhujeet Chimni Chairman of Blue Planet, emphasized the strategic significance of the acquisition "The acquisition of Recycle Force aligns seamlessly with our mission to drive sustainability on a global scale. By integrating RFL's capabilities into our portfolio, we strengthen our position as a leader in sustainable waste solutions and accelerate our journey towards a circular economy."

The acquisition of Recycle Force reinforces Blue Planet's commitment to advancing sustainable waste management practices worldwide and empowering local communities to participate in sustainable practises. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions Blue Planet continues to lead the baton towards a more sustainable future.

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company pioneering regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. The company has successfully created an end-to-end waste management solutions platform. The mission is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle and close the loop. Blue Planet is committed to provide circular economy solutions and achieve its vision of zero waste to landfill.

To learn more about Blue Planet, visit: www.blueplanet.asia

About Recycle Force Limited

Recycle Force Limited is a UK-based recycling management company, specializing in waste collection, sorting, recycling, and commodities trading. With a resilient history and a commitment to sustainable practices, RFL has established itself as a key player in the Northamptonshire waste management landscape.

To know more about Recycle Force, visit: www.recycleforce.co.uk

