Singapore-Based Blue Planet Recognized in HolonIQ 2024 Innovative Top 10 Indo-Pacific Climate Tech Startups

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet, Asia's leading circularity and sustainability solutions provider, has been recognized as one of the top ten innovative climate tech companies. This prestigious accolade positions Blue Planet among the esteemed Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100, a pivotal initiative under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). This initiative aims to accelerate clean energy investment and drive significant climate impact in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Blue Planet is present across the globe, with its largest footprint in India. India also plays a significant role in the IPEF, advancing climate solutions and demonstrating leadership in sustainable development, prominently showcased through its robust economic opportunities in infrastructure and clean technologies.

Blue Planet was chosen from a competitive pool of over 10,000 climate tech companies through a rigorous evaluation process managed by the renowned research firm HolonIQ. This selection highlights Blue Planet's leadership and substantial influence in advancing enterprise decarbonization and sustainability through innovative solutions. The criteria for selection included excellence in market appeal, technological distinctiveness, leadership team proficiency, financial robustness, and significant momentum and impact.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as part of the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100," said Prashant Singh, the Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Planet Environment Solutions. "Being selected as part of Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 is both gratifying and inspiring for our teams to continue innovating with customers globally. At Blue Planet, our focus is on advancing sustainability, circularity, and decarbonization throughout the entire value chain. We are dedicated to drive a positive change for people, the planet, and prosperity through cutting-edge technologies."

The Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 is a key initiative under the IPEF, which was launched in May 2022 by the United States government in collaboration with 14 countries. The IPEF aims to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, representing 40% of global GDP and 28% of global goods and services trade.

Blue Planet was featured at the prestigious IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum held in Singapore this month. As one of the 10 companies representing Singapore, Blue Planet was present at the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum IPEF gathers representatives from all 14 national governments —Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam — alongside top investors, philanthropies, and financial institutions. Led by the United States government, the forum aims to drive investment for scaling innovative solutions in sustainable infrastructure, climate technology, and renewable energy projects, thereby promoting a conducive business environment for clean technology growth. This positions Blue Planet and other Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 nominees for significant advancement in climate action in the region.

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company pioneering regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. The company has successfully created an innovative technology driven end-to-end waste management platform. The mission is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle. Blue Planet operates in India, the UK, Malaysia, and Singapore, and is committed to providing circular economy solutions to achieve its vision of zero waste to landfill. To learn more about Blue Planet, visit: www.blueplanet.asia

About HolonIQ

HolonIQ is a global data platform for impact sectors, mapping climate, education, and healthcare markets. By connecting billions of data points, HolonIQ powers inclusive outcomes and sustainable growth, enabling governments, institutions, firms, and investors to make better decisions and take immediate action on their innovation and growth agendas.

About IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum

The IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum is a key initiative under the IPEF Clean Economy Agreement. It mobilizes investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology, and renewable energy projects, fostering conducive business environments for scaling up clean technology and infrastructure investments in the Indo-Pacific region.

About Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)

Launched in May 2022 by the United States, the IPEF aims to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth across its 14 partner countries. The framework focuses on trade, supply chain resilience, clean economy, and fair economy, representing 40% of global GDP and 28% of global goods and services trade.

