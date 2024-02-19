Blue Planet unveils its new logo that reinforces its commitment to Circular Economy and Sustainable Solutions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet, a pioneer in sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions, unveils its new logo, a significant notable aspect in the company's growth trajectory and future direction. Grounded in the principles of circularity and sustainability, the new design embodies Blue Planet's commitment to driving environmental innovation and fostering a greener, cleaner planet.

Blue Planet embraces Circular Economy and Sustainability

This significant rebranding initiative underscores Blue Planet's dedication to nurturing a circular economy, where waste is minimized, resources are optimised, and sustainability takes center stage. The new logo captures the essence of the company's comprehensive approach to waste management, offering a holistic solution for sustainable practices, environmental solutions, and triple bottom line.

As we embark on this transformative journey, our new logo stands as a symbol of our commitment to sustainability and dedication to driving positive change. With a focus on the triple bottom line—People, Planet, and Prosperity—Blue Planet strives to make a lasting impact on society and the environment. Through its refreshed identity and renewed focus, Blue Planet is positioned to lead the charge towards a more sustainable future. Blue Planet is one stop solution for sustainable solid waste management.

Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, stated, "Our rebranding signifies our shift towards a more circular economy and sustainability-focused approach. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions for waste management and upcycling."

The unveiling of our new logo aligns with our ongoing mission to expand our global reach and enhance the impact. As we continue to innovate and collaborate, we remain dedicated to empowering businesses and communities to embrace sustainable practices and build a resilient, regenerative future.

About Blue Planet:

Established in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore-based company at the forefront of sustainable solutions for waste management and circular economy initiatives. Leveraging technology-driven and IP-based solutions, Blue Planet offers a comprehensive platform for waste management and upcycling, with a vision of achieving zero waste to landfill and promoting circular economy solutions worldwide.

Learn more about Blue Planet at www.blueplanet.asia.

