BML2026 Brings Together an All-Star Lineup of China's Leading Anime-Style Gaming Franchises

Landmark concert reaches a peak livestream audience of 45 million

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BILIBILI MACRO LINK-PLAY! 2026 (BML2026), Bilibili's all-encompassing live ACGN concert, concluded on July 12 after making history as the first event to bring together China's leading anime-style game franchises on a single stage at the Hong Arena (East Hall) of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Born out of Bilibili's community culture, BML has evolved over the past 14 years into one of China's premier ACGN concerts. This year's event introduced a new initiative, BML-PLAY!, centered on Chinese anime-style games, bringing together leading titles including Honkai: Star Rail, Azur Lane, Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves, Arknights, Arknights: Endfield, and Genshin Impact.

The gathering marked a rare milestone for the gaming industry. In a market where ACGN game franchises have traditionally built their own dedicated communities, BML2026 became the first concert to bring them together on a single stage. Setting aside commercial rivalries, participating publishers joined forces at BML2026 to create a first-of-its-kind celebration for fans of anime-style gaming.

BML2026 also generated tremendous excitement among gaming communities. More than 110,000 people preregistered for tickets on Bilibili before sales opened, and tickets sold out almost immediately.

The concert was livestreamed simultaneously on Bilibili's official account on July 12, reaching a peak audience of 45 million. The finale, "LINK START!", showcased a symphonic suite combining iconic music from all seven featured games across four themed chapters. The performance received an enthusiastic response from fans, with viewers commenting, "I never expected these tracks to come together so seamlessly," and "The highlight of the show—every game was represented on the same stage."

Over the past 14 years, BML has continued to grow its influence and strengthen its connection with the ACGN community. Its continued success reflects the lasting appeal of connecting fans through music and shared passions—an irreplaceable live experience. Meanwhile, high-quality live productions have become an important way for ACGN franchises to expand their reach and create value beyond their original content. As the ACGN industry continues to explore diverse business models, BML offers a sustainable model worthy of long-term attention.

SOURCE Bilibili