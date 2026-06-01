BofA Securities Asia Forum Gathers Global Investors Amid Surge in Hedge Funds Allocations

"Allocator sentiment remains robust, with investors focused on resilient performance and greater diversification across a range of hedge fund strategies," said Vanessa Bogaardt, head of Global Capital Strategy & Consulting at BofA Securities. "Lower drawdowns during periods of market stress and continued inflows reflect sustained interest in hedge fund strategies."

Nearly two-thirds of Asia Pacific-based allocators indicated plans to increase investments in hedge funds across strategies, including equity directional and low net, event-driven, credit, quant equity, and discretionary macro, according to the BofA 2026 Hedge Fund Outlook. The report is based on an aggregated, anonymized survey of roughly 280 institutional allocators globally, representing over $1 trillion in assets.

The forum provided a platform for clients to connect with investors and managers globally, with discussions focused on market trends and investment strategies.

"We are partnering with clients to navigate volatility, uncover opportunities, and manage risk," said Xavier Feschet, head of Asia Pacific Equities at BofA Securities. "In a dynamic year for global markets, we continue to scale and enhance our capabilities to support clients. Support from our Capital Strategy Group is particularly important as we see continued momentum in Asia strategies."

Frequently asked questions

Question: What is the Asia Alternatives Forum?

Answer: The Asia Alternatives Forum is BofA Securities' flagship regional capital introduction conference, bringing together CIOs, asset owners, and hedge fund managers.

Question: What broader trends are shaping hedge fund allocations globally?

Answer: Industry data show that hedge fund assets reached $5.2 trillion at the end of 2025, with hedge fund performance up 11.7% for the year and lower drawdowns during periods of equity market stress.

Question: What do inflows tell us about investor behavior?

Answer: Industry-wide inflows totaled $116 billion in 2025, the highest level since 2007. This reflects continued investor activity in hedge fund strategies.

Question: Where can I learn more about BofA's insights on hedge funds and allocator trends?

Answer: BofA Securities' Capital Strategy team provides insights on hedge fund performance, allocator sentiment and market trends, including insights from the BofA 2026 Hedge Fund Outlook. Learn more about BofA Securities' Global Markets platform.

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