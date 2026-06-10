Bank of America Highlights Surging Demand for AI-Led Treasury, Fx Solutions in Asia Pacific

Key points

250+ corporate and financial institution leaders convene in Singapore as APAC payments market reaches ~US$18 trillion 1

Bank of America held its annual Treasury Leaders Summit (TLS) and Financial Institutions (FI) Forum events in Singapore to discuss the role of AI-led platforms for treasury, trade and payments

in Singapore to discuss the role of AI-led platforms for treasury, trade and payments Now in their 15th year, the events continue to convene clients and market participants to address key industry issues

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasingly complex operating environment for trade and capital flows, elevated FX volatility and evolving liquidity risks are accelerating demand for AI-driven treasury, trade and currency solutions among Asia Pacific companies as they look to enhance resilience and performance.

Leadership team of Bank of America at the Treasury Leaders Summit event in Singapore, May 20

This was a key takeaway from Bank of America's annual flagship client events held in Singapore – TLS (May 20) and FI Forum (May 21), which brought together more than 250 senior treasury and financial institution leaders from top global corporates, banks, asset managers and insurers.

Bank of America, the second largest bank in the world by market capitalization, has been hosting the TLS and FI Forum events for over 15 years, bringing together clients, market participants and policy makers to address the most pressing trends shaping payments, liquidity and transaction banking.

With more than US$13 billion in annual technology spend, Bank of America remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering world class solutions such as CashPro® and Intelligent Receivables®. These platforms help clients achieve real-time cash visibility, streamline payments and liquidity management, and enhance reconciliation capabilities at scale.

Hosted by Winnie Chen, Head of Global Payments Solutions (GPS), Asia Pacific at Bank of America, alongside senior global and regional leaders, the TLS and FI Forum underscored the US lender's role as a trusted strategic partner, convening clients to exchange insights, accelerate innovation and drive tangible outcomes.

"In an environment defined by persistent volatility and structural shifts, clients are seeking insights that go beyond theory," said Winnie Chen. "There is a clear pivot toward data and AI-driven capabilities that can help clients strengthen resilience, sharpen decision-making and deliver measurable results."

The events were held at a time when the Asia Pacific payments market has reached an estimated US$18 trillion in transaction value, highlighting a significant opportunity to optimize treasury, payments and risk management strategies in an increasingly complex environment.

"Bank of America's global platform, combined with our AI-enabled capabilities, positions us strongly to deliver seamless solutions that help clients navigate complexity and unlock growth," Chen added.

Frequently asked questions

Question: Who organizes the TLS and FI Forum events?

Answer: Bank of America's Global Payments Solutions (GPS) team organizes the Treasury Leadership Summit (TLS) and Financial Institutions (FI) Forum across Asia Pacific, with Singapore hosting its flagship editions. The bank has convened these events for over 15 years, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to client engagement and industry leadership.

Question: What is the objective of these events?

Answer: The forums are designed to bring together senior leaders from corporates and financial institutions to exchange perspectives on navigating market complexity. They provide a platform for peer-level dialogue focused on strengthening resilience, advancing innovation and delivering tangible outcomes amid evolving macroeconomic conditions, technological transformation and shifting client expectations.

Question: What differentiates Bank of America's Global Payments Solutions from its peers?

Answer: Bank of America's Global Payments Solutions business differentiates itself through the combination of its global network, deep industry expertise and sustained investment in technology innovation. With more than US$13 billion in annual technology spend, the bank delivers AI-enabled platforms such as CashPro® and Intelligent Receivables that provide clients with real-time insights, integrated liquidity management and scalable solutions. This positions Bank of America to help clients navigate complexity, enhance efficiency and drive growth across markets.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Kaustubh Kulkarni, Bank of America

Phone: +65 6678.1677

[email protected]

1 Mordor Intelligence data

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation