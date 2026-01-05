BoomerangFX Expands UK and EMEA Operations With New UK Office and Senior Appointments as demand for AI Clinic Co-Pilot AUVIA™ Drives Record Growth in Healthcare

Expansion builds on global offices in Miami, Toronto, London, and Sydney as BoomerangFX advances its mission to become the foundational AI-powered operating platform for private-pay healthcare worldwide.

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomerangFX, a global AI-powered clinic software and marketing automation company purpose-built for private-pay healthcare practices, today announced the opening of its new UK headquarters following record year-over-year growth of 6,000% in the UK in 2025. This growth includes accelerating adoption across England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and the broader EMEA region.

Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder & CEO of BoomerangFX, leads the global AI-powered clinic software and marketing technology company with offices in Miami, Toronto, London, and Sydney. BoomerangFX has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing healthcare SaaS companies, earning placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years and ranking 23rd overall most recently. BoomerangFX

The company also announced that it has made multiple senior leadership hires in the UK and has stated its intention to continue making additional executive appointments as part of its ongoing investment in regional leadership and operating capacity to support continued growth across Europe and the broader EMEA region.

BoomerangFX's UK milestone reflects a larger platform shift underway across private-pay healthcare—particularly in aesthetics, wellness, women's health, specialty vision care, and elective clinical services—where practices are transitioning from fragmented point solutions toward unified operating platforms that connect clinical operations, patient acquisition, conversion, and retention.

At the center of this transformation is AUVIA™, BoomerangFX's AI Clinic Co-Pilot, which is redefining how private-pay clinics generate, convert, and retain patients. AUVIA serves as the connective backbone between digital demand and clinical delivery—powering more accurate, higher-intent lead generation across Google, Meta, Instagram, and other digital channels, while instantly engaging new patient inquiries through natural, human-like voice and text interactions. Beyond first response, AUVIA conducts automated consultations, intelligently books appointments, and follows each patient seamlessly through the full journey—from inquiry to treatment—while executing timely, personalized follow-ups without manual intervention. This closed-loop, AI-driven workflow is revolutionizing healthcare operations by eliminating friction, increasing conversion efficiency, and enabling clinics to scale growth while elevating the patient experience.

A Market at an Inflection Point: Growth, Complexity, and the Need for a Unified Platform

Private-pay healthcare has become increasingly competitive and operationally complex. Clinics face rising patient acquisition costs, higher consumer expectations, and increased reliance on digital demand generation. At the same time, many fast-growing practices still run on disconnected systems—one tool for scheduling, another for EMR, a separate CRM, and a patchwork of marketing vendors—creating data silos, missed leads, inconsistent follow-up, and operational drag.

BoomerangFX was built to solve that problem end-to-end: an integrated platform that enables practices to run operations efficiently, generate demand, and convert more inquiries into booked consultations, while building a scalable foundation for multi-location growth.

The BoomerangFX Platform: Practice Management + Marketing Automation + AI Acceleration

BoomerangFX delivers a unified operating platform purpose-built for private-pay clinics, integrating:

Automated Practice Management & Operations: An enterprise-grade operating suite delivering intelligent scheduling, EMR-driven charting, e-scripting, integrated billing with patient financing, memberships and packages, customizable analytics, and full end-to-end clinic workflow support.





An enterprise-grade operating suite delivering intelligent scheduling, EMR-driven charting, e-scripting, integrated billing with patient financing, memberships and packages, customizable analytics, and full end-to-end clinic workflow support. AI-Powered CRM & Patient Lifecycle Management : A centralized system of record delivering full pipeline visibility, unified multi-channel patient communications, intelligent segmentation, and end-to-end lifecycle management from acquisition through long-term retention.





: A centralized system of record delivering full pipeline visibility, unified multi-channel patient communications, intelligent segmentation, and end-to-end lifecycle management from acquisition through long-term retention. Turnkey AI-Powered Digital Marketing and Clinic Co-Pilot for Conversion: An end-to-end AI-driven engine powering high-performance advertising across Google, Meta, and Instagram, with AUVIA™, the AI Clinic Co-Pilot, instantly responding to inbound leads through human-like voice and text interactions, automating follow-up, converting inquiries into booked consultations and repeat visits, and tracking the patient journey with real-time attribution, ROI measurement, and conversion analytics.

UK clients are increasingly choosing BoomerangFX as a single, unified platform for lead generation, practice management, and patient conversion. By connecting marketing, operations, and AI-driven engagement in one system, clinics gain greater visibility and coordination, while AUVIA™, the AI Clinic Co-Pilot, automates inquiry response, booking, and follow-up—driving higher conversion while maximizing efficiency and revenue opportunities.

Beyond software, BoomerangFX embeds financial infrastructure directly into the clinic, extending the platform into payments and patient financing. Through integrated payment and financing capabilities delivered with partners such as Stripe, Klarna, and Affirm, clinics can streamline transactions, offer flexible payment options, and improve access to care—capturing greater operational efficiencies and expanded revenue opportunities across the patient journey.

UK Momentum, EMEA Expansion, and Investment in Leadership

BoomerangFX's 2025 UK growth was driven by adoption among aesthetic medicine, medspa, cosmetic surgery, dermatology, and other private-pay specialty clinics seeking operating leverage and predictable conversion.

To support that momentum, the company has expanded its senior UK leadership team across key functions such as customer success, operations, and regional growth—building the on-the-ground capacity required for enterprise onboarding, performance management, and multi-site scalability.

"Clinics are undergoing a platform shift—away from disconnected tools and toward unified systems that drive measurable outcomes," said Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder and CEO of BoomerangFX. "Our record growth in the UK in 2025 validated what we believed—and what we have seen across other markets worldwide: clinics want a single operating system that connects operations, marketing automation, and AI-driven conversion. The UK headquarters and leadership expansion are foundational investments as we continue to scale across Europe and EMEA."

Leadership in Aesthetics Innovation and Enterprise Software

BoomerangFX was co-founded by SaaS and Fintech entrepreneur and former CEO of BNY Mellon Canada, Jerome Dwight, together with Dr. Stephen Mulholland, a globally recognized cosmetic surgeon and early pioneer in non-invasive aesthetic technology. Dr. Mulholland is widely recognized as a co-founder of InMode, where he helped lead the company through its NASDAQ IPO in 2019, and as a co-creator of Morpheus8—a breakthrough radiofrequency platform that helped accelerate the global shift toward minimally invasive and non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

"BoomerangFX was built from the front lines of the aesthetic and private-pay healthcare industry," said Dr. Stephen Mulholland, Co-Founder of BoomerangFX. "Clinics want to deliver exceptional outcomes, but profitability and sustainability require operational precision, consistent patient experience, and intelligent conversion. We built BoomerangFX to give clinics the platform foundation to scale responsibly—without losing quality, control, or margin."

Dr. Sharon Flora, one of the UK's most prominent multi-disciplinary practice owners and CEO of The Eye Retreat—a clinic combining advanced dry eye treatments with leading aesthetic services—and a BoomerangFX client, shared:

"BoomerangFX has become the backbone of how we run and grow our practice. It has helped us grow exponentially and establish our treatment offerings across multiple regions in the UK. With AUVIA live in our clinic, inquiries are handled faster, follow-up is consistent, and consultations are booked automatically—without our team chasing every lead manually. It's a modern operating system built for performance, and it has enabled us to scale while protecting the patient experience."

BoomerangFX's UK headquarters is designed as a regional hub for customer success, partnerships, enablement, and market expansion across EMEA. As consolidation accelerates across private-pay healthcare and clinic groups professionalize their operations, platforms that combine workflow, revenue automation, and financial infrastructure are increasingly viewed as category-defining assets.

BoomerangFX's rapid international expansion has been reinforced by industry recognition for growth and performance, including Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 placements for the past two years consecutively. The company has also expanded into emerging markets in Asia and Latin America, reflecting demand for a standardized operating platform across geographies.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is a global AI-powered clinic software and marketing automation company purpose-built for private-pay healthcare. Its unified platform integrates practice management operations, CRM, marketing automation, AI-driven patient engagement, and conversion analytics—enabling clinics to scale efficiently, convert demand into revenue, and improve profitability. With offices in Miami, Toronto, London, and Sydney, BoomerangFX is advancing its mission to become the foundational operating platform for private-pay healthcare worldwide.

