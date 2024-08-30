Bracell Launches New TV Documentary "Engineering Challenges: The Mill of the Future" Showcasing Sustainable Innovations in Pulp Production

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracell, a member of the RGE group of companies, recently launched a new TV documentary titled "Engineering Challenges: The Mill of the Future".

In a world increasingly reliant on paper products, the demand for pulp, a vital yet limited resource, continues to rise. To address the pressure on the planet's forests, Bracell, a global frontrunner in the sustainable cultivation of eucalyptus and the production of dissolving pulp, is revolutionising the industry through innovative technology and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

In 2019, the company marked a significant milestone with the launch of the world's largest and greenest pulp mill in Lençóis Paulista, São Paulo. The journey of this groundbreaking project is chronicled in the documentary "Engineering Challenges: The Mill of the Future," which first premiered on TV Cultura, a Brazilian public television network headquartered in São Paulo, on 10 August 2024.

The documentary provides an in-depth look at the construction process, capturing the engineering hurdles faced and the innovative solutions implemented along the way. It also highlights the human stories behind the project, featuring individuals such as Misaeli Alves, a nursery technician nurturing eucalyptus seedlings, and Sandy Quandt, a safety technician breaking barriers in a male-dominated field.

Bracell's CEO, Praveen Singhavi, underscores the importance of the new plant in meeting the company's sustainability goals. "We have revamped our long-term sustainability strategy through Bracell 2030, which sets ambitious targets for climate, nature, and communities. This new plant is a cornerstone of our commitment to these bold goals," he said.

The mill's construction has not only advanced Bracell's production capabilities, boosting kraft pulp output from 250,000 to 3 million tonnes per year and soluble pulp production to 1.5 million tonnes annually, but has also created over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs in the surrounding region, alongside qualification programs for the local community.

"Engineering Challenges: The Mill of the Future" serves as a valuable resource for businesses exploring sustainability strategies, researchers pursuing innovation, and individuals interested in the intersection of technology and environmental stewardship. The documentary will be rebroadcast on 4 September 2024 at 7pm local time.

In addition to the TV documentary, the mill construction process can also be seen in the book Project Star, available on the company's website here.

