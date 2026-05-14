Breakthrough skin-tightening device XERF™ arrives in Australia

The result is a treatment designed to support smoother, tighter and more rejuvenated-looking skin, while maintaining patient comfort through Wave Fit pulse technology and advanced integrated cryogen cooling.

The Australian launch is expected to attract strong interest across the medical aesthetic and beauty sectors, particularly as demand grows for treatments that can deliver visible results without the discomfort and recovery often associated with more intensive procedures.

Recently unveiled at Sydney's iconic Taronga Zoo, with views of the Harbour Bridge and Opera House, XERF's launch was aptly staged in a setting framed by some of the world's most celebrated structures; a nod to the device's focus on structural skin tightening. XERF's arrival also reflects a broader shift in the aesthetics market toward treatments that sit between skincare and more invasive interventions, giving patients options that are lower-disruption but still clinically driven. For clinics, that shift is also driven by demand for treatments that can be easily integrated into busy schedules while still delivering visible, clinically meaningful results.

Among the early adopters is Dr Dae Hwan Kwon, a Melbourne-trained cosmetic physician with a special interest in regenerative skin health and aesthetic harmony. After first learning about the technology in Korea and trialling it on himself, he introduced it into practice with a focus on lower-face tightening, jawline definition, neck rejuvenation and brow lifting.

Over time, Dr Kwon moved beyond the standard protocol and began customising treatments based on face shape and clinical need, a shift he says has delivered strong patient satisfaction.

"What really struck me was that it was significantly less painful than other radiofrequency machines, and that was a major advantage," Dr Kwon said.

"XERF works especially well for people who want lower-face tightening, a more sculpted jawline and tighter neck lines. It can also be highly effective for brow lifting, and when I combine it with jaw contouring treatments, it can deliver a better result with a longer-lasting effect."

A similar experience has been reported by Dr Siew Tuck Wah, a leading Singapore doctor in the field of non-invasive medical aesthetics, who has used XERF for about a year and treated around 100 patients. With a clinic already equipped with multiple energy-based technologies, Dr Siew said XERF stood out because it offered a genuinely new approach, particularly in terms of comfort and adaptability.

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all treatment, Dr Siew said the device allows practitioners to tailor depth and mode according to facial structure, including whether a patient has a heavier face, more subcutaneous fat, or milder signs of laxity. In his experience, XERF has performed well across a broader range of patients than many practitioners might typically expect from radiofrequency, including older patients and those with heavier jowls.

"What surprised me was that even older patients and those with heavier jowls responded to XERF," Dr Siew said. "They saw lifting, improvement in skin quality, more definition of the jawline and improvement in the upper neck."

He also highlighted the device's developing versatility, including smaller treatment tips designed for delicate areas such as the skin around the eyes.

"What XERF has shown me is that it can be very comfortable to treat. Patients find it more comfortable than other radiofrequency devices, and that has translated into very high patient satisfaction," Dr Siew said.

"Patients often see lifting within two weeks of treatment, and the results are long lasting, more than three months."

The XERF system also features an innovative spider-pattern tip designed to reduce edge effects and support more controlled energy delivery, with the aim of increasing both treatment efficacy and patient safety. Its shorter treatment times may also allow clinics to treat more patients in a day compared with existing similar skin-tightening technologies.

For clinics in Australia and New Zealand, the arrival of XERF comes at a time when non-surgical aesthetic treatments continue to grow, particularly among patients seeking visible results without interrupting their daily lives.

As practitioners increasingly look for technologies that combine performance, efficiency and patient comfort, XERF is entering the market with strong momentum and a growing reputation among early adopters.

"If you're new to XERF and considering adding it to your clinical practice, my advice is please go ahead, because it has changed my practice and brought a whole new dimension to skin tightening for me," Dr Siew said.

About Cynosure Lutronic

Cynosure Lutronic was formed following the merger of Cynosure and Lutronic in 2024 which creates a global medical aesthetics organization built on more than 60 years of combined innovation in energy-based technologies.

Cynosure Lutronic develops and commercializes energy-based devices across a wide range of aesthetic indications with direct operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and product distribution in approximately 130 countries.

SOURCE Cynosure Lutronic