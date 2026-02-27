Cynosure Lutronic bolsters its strength in APAC -- The world's fastest-growing medical aesthetics device region, with dual regulatory approvals for the Clarity II™ in China and Japan, February 2026

"The approval enables the introduction of a single, integrated dual wavelength laser platform designed to support multiple treatment indications and diverse patient profiles and is also reflective of Cynosure Lutronic's growing strength across the Asia Pacific region" said Nadav Tomer, CEO of Cynosure Lutronic.

China: Regulatory Approval

In China, Clarity II (marketed as CLARITY II ICD) has received regulatory approval for use in medical institutions as of 12th February 2026.

Product Name: Clarity II ICD

Clarity II ICD Approved Indications:

755nm laser – approved to reduce wrinkles on the cheeks



1064nm laser – approved to reduce unwanted body hair

The approval authorizes the use of a single integrated platform across multiple treatment applications within regulated clinical settings of China.

Japan: Regulatory Approval

In Japan, Clarity II has received regulatory clearance as of 9th January 2026 for use in medical aesthetic practices.

Product Name: Clarity II

Clarity II Approved Indication:

Alexandrite 755nm / Nd:YAG 1064nm approved for Long-term hair reduction

The clearance confirms compliance with Japan's stringent medical device regulatory requirements for laser-based aesthetic treatments.

Clinical and Operational Context

In both China and Japan, medical aesthetic practices are operating under increasingly rigorous regulatory and clinical expectations, with heightened emphasis on treatment precision, indication-specific use, and safety.

The regulatory approvals of Clarity II reflect growing demand for laser platforms that consolidate multiple clinically validated applications within a single system, while maintaining strict control over energy delivery and treatment parameters. In China, approval across both hair removal and wrinkle treatment applications enables practitioners to address multiple patient needs with one versatile platform. In Japan, clearance of the latest-generation system reinforces confidence in technological refinement and output consistency within a highly regulated clinical environment.

Together, these approvals position Clarity II as a platform aligned with the evolving standards of advanced aesthetic practice in Asia compliance, and clinical versatility are increasingly critical.

About Clarity II

Clarity II is a dual-wavelength long-pulse laser system designed to support a range of aesthetic medical applications. The platform integrates:

Alexandrite 755nm and Nd:YAG 1064nm wavelengths in a single system

Large spot sizes to support efficient treatment of broad areas

Short pulse duration capabilities for refined and precision-based treatments

A fiber-free system architecture designed to simplify operation and maintenance

Automated delivery features intended to support consistency and practitioner workflow

About Cynosure Lutronic

Cynosure Lutronic was formed following the merger of Cynosure and Lutronic in 2024 which creates a global medical aesthetics organization built on more than 60 years of combined innovation in energy-based technologies.

Cynosure Lutronic develops and commercializes energy-based devices across a wide range of aesthetic indications with direct operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and product distribution in approximately 130 countries.

