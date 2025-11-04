BRI Books Rp41,2 Trilion Profit, Reinforces Its Strategic Role in Driving the People's Economy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) reported a net profit of IDR 41.2 trillion in Q3 2025. President Director Hery Gunardi presented the results at the Q3 Financial Performance Press Conference in Jakarta (30/10).

Hery noted that BRI's performance benefited from stable macroeconomic conditions. "BRI sees growth potential driven by lower funding costs, better liquidity, and rising loan demand," he said.

(PRNewsfoto/PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI))

BRI's total assets grew 8,2% YoY reached IDR 2,123.4 trillion; loans rose 6.3% YoY to IDR 1,438.1 trillion; and third-party funds increased 8,2% YoY to IDR 1,474.8 trillion. The Current Account-Savings Account ratio improved to 67.6%, with capital and asset quality remaining strong (Capital Adequacy Ratio 25.4% and Non-Performing Loan ratio 3.08%).

Digital banking continues to grow, with BRImo users rising 19.4% YoY to 44.4 million and transaction volume up 25.6% to IDR 5,067.1 trillion. Qlola grew 35.4% YoY, while merchant and QRIS transactions increased 20.8% and 133.1% YoY, respectively.

In support of national efforts to strengthen community welfare and economic resilience, BRI has taken part in the government's agenda for inclusive economic growth and MSME empowerment. Through the People's Business Credit (KUR) program, BRI disbursed IDR 130.2 trillion to 2.8 million borrowers. BRI also backed the Free Nutritious Meal Program by supports 3,854 community kitchens with IDR 104.4 billion.

In addition, BRI contributed to improving social welfare and access to financing through the Three Million Homes Program, providing IDR 15.07 trillion in housing loans for 110,000 low-income families. The Bank also distributed IDR 2.25 trillion in Wage Subsidy Assistance (BLT) to 3.7 million beneficiaries and supported the Merah Putih Village Cooperative Program.

Alongside government initiatives, BRI's empowerment programs continue to strengthen local economies. Through the Ultra Micro Holding, the ecosystem now serves 34.5 million borrowers and 185 million savings accounts. The BRILink Agent network has expanded to 1.2 million agents across 66,000 villages, facilitating transactions worth IDR 1,293.5 trillion and bridging financial access in remote areas. Meanwhile, the BRILian Village program has grown to 4,909 villages, fostering community-based development; KlasterkuHidupku continues to strengthen 41,715 business clusters; and LinkUMKM empowers 13.6 million MSMEs by providing digital market access. More information about BANK BRI at www.bri.co.id.

