SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Eye Clinic announced its official accreditation under the Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals Serving Foreign Patients (KAHF), administered by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) under the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The accreditation is valid from April 25, 2025 to April 24, 2029, making Bright Eye Clinic the only ophthalmology clinic in Seoul with this certification.

Bright Eye Clinic Achieves Government Accreditation Amid Korea’s Medical Tourism Growth

South Korea's medical tourism sector continues to expand, with 1.17 million foreign patients in 2024, the first time annual volumes exceeded one million. Vision correction procedures such as SMILE, LASIK, and LASEK are increasingly chosen by international patients seeking efficient care, predictable scheduling, and specialist expertise.

Bright Eye Clinic's international pathway includes:

Multilingual support - English, Chinese(Traditional, Simplified), Arabian, Russian, Japanese, French, Mongolian, Indonesian

Dedicated patient coordinators

Individualized explanations and treatment plans

Efficient scheduling and transparent pricing

Assistance with visa and insurance documentation

English, Chinese-language medical records for follow-up abroad

The clinic previously earned ZEISS (Germany) certification for surpassing 100,000 SMILE procedures in 2022, and by December 2025 had completed 140,000 SMILE cases.

"Receiving KAHF accreditation underscores our commitment to patient safety and international readiness," said a Bright Eye Clinic spokesperson. "We are proud to deliver world-class refractive surgery services to patients worldwide."

Medical experts emphasize that vision correction requires individualized planning, especially for international patients. Accreditation and standardized pathways are expected to strengthen trust among cross-border patients seeking safe, efficient care in Korea.

Inquiry https://en.brighteyesclinic.com/

Media Contact

[Younhwan, Choi], International Business Dept. Bright Eye Clinic | [[email protected]] | [+82-10-4409-3994]

SOURCE Bright Eye Clinic