Bringing Qilu culture into the present

JINING, China, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

As the birthplace of Confucian culture, Shandong province has made significant progress in vitalizing heritage sites and intangible culture through innovative inheritance and restoration during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–25).

Qufu in Jining city, as the hometown of Confucius, has become a window through which the world learns about Chinese civilization. A culture experience base within the China Confucius Research Institute offers visitors immersive activities such as donning ancient costumes, performing traditional ceremonies, and making stone rubbings.

In September, the 12th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations will be held in Qufu, exploring paths for cooperation among diverse civilizations under the theme of "harmony without uniformity". Having hosted 11 sessions to date, the forum has evolved into a globally significant platform for civilizational dialogue.

The China International Confucius Cultural Festival is another cultural emblem of Shandong representing Confucian heritage. First held in 1984, it has also grown into a cross-border cultural gala renowned worldwide.

Breaking away from the mindset that prioritizes conservation over dynamic utilization, Shandong leverages digital technology and industrial integration to align ancient cultural lineage with modern life. The province has rolled out initiatives such as digital Confucian temples, online intangible cultural heritage platforms, and smart cultural museums. Technologies including 3D modeling, virtual performances, and online exhibitions bring static cultural relics and ancient crafts to life through interactive digital dissemination.

Handicrafts have also become a hallmark of Shandong's cultural development. Zhangqiu iron woks, Taishan jade creations, Shandong brocade garments, and Yimeng handmade crafts blend contemporary design with cultural connotations. Caoxian county is home to more than 2,000 hanfu (traditional-style clothing) enterprises and nearly 100,000 practitioners, with annual sales exceeding 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion). In Weifang, veteran artisans uphold techniques for Yangjiabu woodblock New Year paintings and kite-making, bringing centuries-old heritage to wider audiences.

Supported by intangible cultural heritage workshops province-wide, traditional crafts including Zibo glassware, southern Shandong wickerwork, and Jiaodong paper-cutting have formed a virtuous cycle of skill transmission and industry-driven growth.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan, Shandong also integrated coastal and mountain ecosystems, rural landscapes and local industries to build featured cultural tourism products such as the Yellow River ecological corridor, coastal leisure routes and immersive ancient city experiences. These efforts have fueled industrial upgrading and steadily boosted the province's global appeal.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn