JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) celebrates the third anniversary of Ultra Micro Holding (UMi), which has made significant progress in promoting financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Indonesia. Established on September 13, 2021, UMi - comprising BRI, PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) - has improved financial access for MSMEs, particularly in the ultra-micro segment. The ecosystem now serves more than 176 million depositors and 36.1 million borrowers, with financing exceeding IDR 622.3 trillion.

(Jakarta (09/17) - BRI’s Ultra Micro Holding Marks Three Years, Serving 176 Million Customers and 36.1 Million Borrowers) (PRNewsfoto/PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI))

BRI President Director, Sunarso, said, "We express our sincere gratitude to President Joko Widodo, the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), regulators, all our customers and the wider community who have been part of our journey. These three years are just the beginning of our long-term commitment to expanding financial inclusion and empowering ultra-micro entrepreneurs in Indonesia."

Separately, Indonesia's Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, highlighted the establishment of Ultra Micro Holding as a strategic move to unite BRI, Pegadaian and PNM to strengthen the competitiveness of MSMEs, saying, "With 65 million MSMEs contributing 61% of GDP and 97% of employment, their impact on the economy is significant." He reiterated Ultra Micro Holding's commitment to supporting ultra-micro and MSME businesses.

Key Achievements of Ultra Micro Holding in Three Years:

Expanded Access to Financing: Reaching over 36.1 million borrowers, including 13.4 million from BRI, 15 million women from PNM, and 7.7 million Pegadaian customers. Enhanced Financial Inclusion: Serving 176 million deposit customers with total savings of IDR 313.9 trillion . The public also benefits from 15.2 million micro-insurance policies, 3.1 million gold savings customers, and 35.2 million BRImo app users. Synergy through 1,025 Senyum Co-Locations: Offering integrated services from BRI, Pegadaian, and PNM in one place, with 75,000 marketing personnel improving efficiency and expanding service reach. Community Empowerment Programs: Providing financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, and business support to millions of micro and ultra-micro businesses through initiatives including Link UMKM, BRI Menanam, and Mekaar Group Savings offer entrepreneurship, financial management, and digital marketing education to ultra-micro entrepreneurs. To date millions of micro and ultra-micro businesses have benefited, contributing to improved community economic well-being.

